Taco John’s Serves Up Festive Flavors with the Ultimate Queso Takeover and the Return of Seasonal Favorites

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John’s® invites guests to go from cold to bold this winter with the limited-time return of three beloved seasonal menu items that deliver big on flavor: queso, Apple Grande and Nachos Navidad®!

Ultimate Queso Takeover: Kicking off the festivities, Taco John’s queso is back! Available as a side or add-on, guests are being invited to dip or dunk any menu item of their choice in this creamy, indulgent sauce that pairs perfectly with crispy tortilla chips, fried in-house… and everything else on the menu!

Bringing together flavors from three high-quality three cheeses (White Cheddar, Parmesan and Romano) and three peppers (Hatch chile, jalapeño and red bell), Taco John’s queso is the ultimate cold-weather comfort food, and it's rolling out with three dedicated menu items to discover: the Cheesy Queso Boss Burrito, Queso Fried Chicken Tacos, and Queso Nachos Navidad®.

Apple Grande: The fan-favorite and famously funky Apple Grande is making a triumphant return at the behest of guests. Apple Grande is Taco John’s most requested limited-time menu item and features a crispy cinnamon-sugar tortilla round topped with warm apple filling, cinnamon-candy spice, and all-natural Cheddar cheese topping – a combination so wacky it works! The Apple Grande is the perfect must-try sweet treat to round out any cold-weather meal.

Nachos Navidad®: This festive dish celebrates the spirit of giving. For nearly three decades, participating Taco John’s franchisees have donated proceeds from purchases of Nachos Navidad® to worthy causes within their local communities. The brand has collectively raised millions of dollars in support of hundreds of organizations in Taco John’s markets across the nation.

Now available with a choice of nacho cheese or queso, Nachos Navidad® features seasonal red, green and yellow chips topped with seasoned 100% North American beef, refried beans, all-natural Cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

“During this season of giving, we’re thrilled to offer our customers delicious seasonal favorites while also supporting our local communities,” said Kevin Flaherty, Taco John’s chief marketing officer. “With the return of creamy queso, festive Nachos Navidad®, and Apple Grande, we wish everyone glad tidings … and tastings!”

These limited-time menu items are now available at participating Taco John’s for enjoyment all season long.

Additionally, guests can celebrate the holidays with the gift of craveable favorites via a Taco John’s gift card. Through the end of the year, guests who purchase $25 in gift cards get a $5 bonus card redeemable January 1 - February 28, 2025. Also, Bigger Bolder Rewards Members can keep an eye on the Taco John’s app for Thankful Thursdays and its popular 12 Days of Deals, which include freebies and discounts on popular items.

About Taco John’s®

With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John’s is one of America's largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 55 years. Offering signature specials like Taco Tuesday, the $2-3-4 Value Menu, and beloved originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s takes pride in a made-to-order menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings, and sauces. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2023" and hailed by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players," Taco John’s continues to expand into new territories. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John’s

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8fd6b2b-7ef8-4118-a924-a14c416d6033

Taco John’s Serves Up Festive Flavors with the Ultimate Queso Takeover and the Return of Seasonal Favorites Taco John’s Serves Up Festive Flavors with the Ultimate Queso Takeover and the Return of Seasonal Favorites

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.