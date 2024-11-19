Vincentric Announces 2025 Best CPO Value in America™ Awards: Ford and Nissan Demonstrate CPO Strength

The 12th annual Vincentric awards for the certified pre-owned market help consumers identify vehicles that deliver strong value.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 12th annual Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America™ Awards were announced today, with Ford claiming more awards than any other brand. Ford earned two brand-level awards, including Best CPO Value Truck Brand for the fifth time, and Best CPO Value Van Brand for an outstanding ninth consecutive year. Ford also impressed with eight model-level awards across multiple categories. Nissan also had a strong performance for 2025 with its second victory for Best CPO Value Passenger Car Brand, plus the Best CPO Value SUV Brand award, with these brand awards complemented by four model-level awards. Rounding out the brand-level winners were BMW for Best CPO Value Luxury Car Brand, and Cadillac for Best CPO Value Luxury SUV Brand.Ford’s impressive performance was led by its F-series pickups and Transit vans. Its F-series lineup took top honors in the Full-Size 1/2-Ton, 3/4-Ton, and 1-Ton Pickup segments. The F-150 Lightning was the star-performer, earning the F-150’s ninth overall win. In the Small/Mid-Size Pickup segment, the Maverick Hybrid came out on top for the second year in a row.For vans, the Ford Transit Connect conquered both the Small Commercial Passenger Van and Small Commercial Cargo Van segments for the eighth and fifth consecutive years, respectively, while the E-Transit 350 won for Large Cargo Van. Ford’s final award winner was the Expedition with its fifth victory for Large SUV.Nissan’s strong performance this year was led by the Versa, which took home the award in the Subcompact segment for the third time, while the Nissan Z earned its first award for Sports Car. In the SUV category, the Kicks won the Subcompact SUV segment for the second time, and the Ariya came out on top for Compact SUV.The BMW Z4 propelled the brand to its brand-level award by earning its fourth consecutive victory in the Luxury Convertible segment. Additionally, the BMW i7 won for Luxury Large Sedan. For Cadillac, the Lyriq was the brand’s frontrunner this year in the Luxury Mid-Size SUV segment.Other brands with multiple award-winning models were Subaru and Volvo. The Acura, Audi, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Polestar, and Toyota brands all finished with one winning vehicle.Additional noteworthy model-level winners were the Toyota Avalon with its outstanding eleventh consecutive win for Large Sedan; the Subaru Outback with an impressive eighth victory in a row for Mid-Size SUV; the Lexus RC Series with its sixth overall and fourth consecutive win for Luxury Coupe; and the Subaru Legacy and Volvo V60, which each earned awards for the fifth time.“The Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards are designed to take the guess-work out of shopping for a certified pre-owned vehicle,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “Many consumers choose the route of a CPO vehicle to save money on the initial purchase price while still having the peace of mind of a manufacturer warranty. However, they may not know which models can continue to save them money into the future. Our awards can be used as a guideline to help consumers have confidence that their next vehicle purchase will deliver strong value, low ownership costs, or both.”To determine the 2025 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America™ Award winners, Vincentric conducted a statistical analysis to reveal which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Vincentric analyzed over 18,000 vehicle configurations using eight cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. The costs were measured after incorporating the specific CPO warranty offered by the manufacturer while also applying mileage requirements necessary to be authorized as an OEM CPO vehicle. Each CPO vehicle was evaluated in all 50 states plus Washington DC, with the assumption that each would be driven 15,000 miles annually over five years.Further information regarding the 2025 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America™ Awards and methodology is available at www.vincentric.com ABOUT VINCENTRICVincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data research organization headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.Each month the organization measures cost of ownership, including depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs, for over 75,000 vehicle configurations for vehicles from 2008-2025 model years in the US and 2010-2025 model years in Canada. Vincentric data is published on major websites and used by a wide variety of organizations, including Automotive Fleet Magazine, AAA, Volkswagen, and many others. Vincentric data is available to users through a variety of APIs (Application Program Interfaces) and SaaS (Software as a Service) tools, including the New Vehicle API, Used Vehicle API, Fleet Vehicle API, EV API, Cost of Leasing API, and Dynamic Cost to Own™.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.