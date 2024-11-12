'Dylan and the Wolf' – A True Story of a Boy, The World, and Bioaccumulation by Kalubriah Sage

Book Cover The Author Kalubriah Sage

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In “Dylan and the Wolf”, Kalubriah Sage takes readers on a powerful journey through the struggles of Dylan, a young boy trapped in a medical system that denies families the right to choose alternative treatments. Through personal experiences and research, Sage exposes the hidden dangers of bioaccumulation in food, water, and medicine, linking it to the broader issue of civil rights erosion in health and wellness decisions.The book combines storytelling, poignant poetry, and insightful articles, along with recipes and artwork from the author and Dylan himself. It sheds light on the toxic forces shaping our future generations and offers a hopeful vision for decontaminating health systems and supporting healthy genetics for all.This book is a call to action, urging readers to reflect on how corporate control has shaped the world’s health and to push for change that prioritizes life and future generations.About the AuthorKalubriah Sage is an educated, concerned mother of three and has endured a number of life-changing experiences that led to this writing, about matters that concern us all, much of which is hidden in full view.Kalubriah enjoys a quiet rural life. Her background prior to tragedy was Property Law, Taxation Excise, Tourism Management/Marketing and afterward an Aquaculture Hatchery Technician. Property Law enabled advanced research skills, Taxation, attention to detail and Tourism Marketing provided psychological insight of promotional advertising upon diverse populations. After the tragedy, as a Hatchery Technician, growing the smallest creatures in intensive cell culture environments, Kalubriah gained an intimate understanding of the ‘fine balance’ required to maintain health and reduce the effects of toxic bioaccumulation, directly observable at micro and macro levels of biological life.Kalubriah Sage’s “Dylan and the Wolf” was inspired by personal tragedy and her growing concerns for the health of future generations. The book emerged after Sage’s article on civil and health rights, published in 2015, faced significant media scrutiny, yet was met with silence from officials. Her advocacy, particularly regarding alternative treatments and vaccine safety, attracted attention and even threats, further fueling her commitment. As COVID-19 unfolded, she recognized patterns of control and her decision to write was one of “moving beyond fear to do what is right”, using her book as a powerful platform to question systems and raise awareness.Message from the AuthorFor readers of “Dylan and the Wolf”, Kalubriah Sage emphasizes the need for vigilance and awareness. She discusses how certain medical discoveries, like the harm-free blood electrification for AIDS, have been obstructed by industry forces prioritizing profit over public health. Sage argues that powerful foundations may actively work against beneficial treatments through media manipulation, lobbying, and legal action. Her book urges readers to critically examine public health systems, remain informed, and advocate for personal choice and wellness in a world affected by corporate agendas. "Be Aware. Be Well. Peace be with you all."For more information on Kalubriah Sage’s work and her diverse interest, you may visit her website www.dylanandthewolf.com Kalubriah Sage recently joined esteemed host Logan Crawford for a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview, sharing the inspiration and compelling story behind her book, “Dylan and the Wolf”. The engaging conversation delves into Sage's creative process and the influences that shaped her book. Watch the full interview on YouTube to discover exclusive insights and the powerful messages driving her work. (Logan Crawford TV interview link)Don’t miss this compelling book that talks about protecting our children and advocating for healthier, safer futures. “Dylan and the Wolf” is available for purchase on Amazon and other major online retailers. For quick access, you can click this Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/Dylan-Wolf-Bioaccumulation-Children-Psychopath-ebook/dp/B0BDV2ZX58

