Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on Australia's caps on International Student commencements, 11 November 2024

Ms Hany Soh: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs in light of Australia’s plans to impose an enrolment cap on the number of international students from 2025 (a) whether the Ministry has received any requests for assistance with visa applications from Singaporean students; and (b) how can the Ministry assist and support these students, especially those who are midway through their studies at Australian universities.

 

1        The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received requests for assistance from Singaporeans. The Australian government has indicated that international students who have already started their courses will not be affected by the proposed caps.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 NOVEMBER 2024

