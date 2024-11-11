Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on Australia's caps on International Student commencements, 11 November 2024

QUESTION Ms Hany Soh: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs in light of Australia’s plans to impose an enrolment cap on the number of international students from 2025 (a) whether the Ministry has received any requests for assistance with visa applications from Singaporean students; and (b) how can the Ministry assist and support these students, especially those who are midway through their studies at Australian universities. REPLY 1 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received requests for assistance from Singaporeans. The Australian government has indicated that international students who have already started their courses will not be affected by the proposed caps. . . . . . MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SINGAPORE 11 NOVEMBER 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.