Jason Bhardwaj Announces his Candidacy for Newton School Committee

Jason Bhardwaj and his family

Candidate seeking open Ward 3 seat, dedicated to supporting excellence in education for all students in Newton.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Bhardwaj has declared his candidacy for the Ward 3 seat for Newton School Committee, an open seat in the next election in November 2025. He has already received strong support from the local community. He has received over 65 endorsements, including from Chris Brezski, current school committee chair. Since he registered late last week, his campaign raised more than $20,000 over the weekend from many different donors throughout Newton with more committed for 2025.When asked, “why now,” Jason shared the following remarks, “I have been interested in supporting the education system for some time, have enjoyed participating in Newton Public Schools activities, and found myself watching reruns of school committee meetings until late in the evening. Although the topics before the committee range in scale, they all continually resonate to me as deeply important to the children of our city. With two children in elementary school, I want to give back and help uphold our city’s top-notch reputation in education.”Jason grew up in Massachusetts, Missouri, and Georgia and attended mostly public schools throughout childhood. He and his wife, Shweta, moved to West Newton in 2017 to raise their young family because of Newton's strong reputation for prioritizing education and its welcoming and diverse community. They have two children who both attend Peirce elementary school in Newton: one in the first and one in the fourth grade. He is currently the CEO of a life science start-up and has previously been in leadership roles spanning multiple healthcare companies. In the community, Jason is entering his 10th season coaching youth soccer in Newton. He sees sports as an opportunity to support the broader learning environment, including leadership opportunities, fostering friendships, and seeing results from hard work.Jason’s colleague, Dr. Arun Ramappa, an orthopedic surgeon and Chief of Sports Medicine at BIDMC, commented, “I was delighted when Jason told me of his intentions to run for school committee. I can’t think of someone else who will work harder on behalf of all our kids, and I know he will be a thoughtful, responsible representative for our community.”Jason looks forward to meeting other Newton residents to hear about their experiences. He has asked for people to e-mail him at jason4newton@gmail.com with any questions or to please visit www.jason4newton.com for more information.

