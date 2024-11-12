Deputy Minister Mahlobo applauds science and technology innovations that supports water security in the SADC Region

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, lauded scientists for their innovative ideas to ensure enough water supply in the SADC (Southern African Development Community).

He was speaking at a Public Lecture, Harvesting clean potable water from air - a grounbreaking solution to water scarcity, at the University of Johannesburg on Thursday, 07 November 2024.



The public lecture was delivered by a globally renowned scientist Professor Omar Yaghi and Berkeley Global Science Institute – Africa Leg Launch, and the main focus was on new water harvesting technology.

Deputy Minister highlighted that South Africa will not run out of water, even though there are parts of the country that are affected by drought. He said the groundbreaking and never-ending scientific water research by institutions will contribute to water security, particularly in the SADC Region.

“There are areas of localized water deficit and drought is a major contributing factor. We have had some parts of South Africa that were hit by severe drought which impacted negatively on water supply to communities. We have almost reached Day Zero but working with scientists and researchers turned the tide” said Deputy Minister Mahlobo.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo further lamented on pollution of water courses in the country, and called for action from communities and business stakeholders to jointly tackle the problem of pollution, which negatively affects the quality of raw water.

“The quality of our raw water will also affect the quality of potable water. It is important that our rivers should be in a healthy state to ensure good water quality for our people”, he added.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo also brought forth the importance of trans-boundary relations, in ensuring a healthy supply of water. He said trans-boundary water management is critical in the SADC Region and will ensure sustainable development.

“Transboundary water management cooperation is critical between countries that share water. That kind of cooperation not only promotes peace among the neighboring countries but it also promotes water security and resolves challenges of water scarcity. Water knows no boundaries.

In the SADC region, we know how to cooperate and work together, that is why we are a thriving community,” he said.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo stressed that there are still challenges in the water sector, which includes lack of maintenance of water infrastructure and the under planning of a growing population. He called on proper management of water assets or infrastructure by the municipalities.

“There are people today who do not have water. That matter is a management problem. Our assets management philosophy it is not at the level that it should be. Our local government neglected to invest in assets and because of that, there has been an asset failure, over a period of time”, said Mahlobo.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo reminded everyone that in everything they do, they should improve the lives of the people, and should not leave anyone behind. He encouraged the academics, researchers and scientists, through their scientific innovations, to continue to raise their voices on global issues of water.

