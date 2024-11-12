Trade, Industry and Competition partners with Nkomazi Local Municipality to empower entrepreneurs

The dtic partners with Nkomazi Local Municipality to empower entrepreneurs

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with the Nkomazi Local Municipality and Siboshwa Traditional Council will host an interactive business seminar at the Block B Community Hall, at Kasibhejane, Siboshwa near Tonga on Thursday, 14 November 2024 from 10:00. The Mayor of Nkomazi Local Municipality, Councillor Phindile Magagula will deliver a keynote address at the seminar.

The purpose of the seminar is to empower businesspeople who are operating in the small and medium business sector in particular, and other members of the community that are interested in business.

Officials from various government departments and their agencies will share information with businesspeople and aspirant entrepreneurs on how they can start or grow their businesses in order to contribute in creating job opportunities in the community and eradicating poverty.

Officials from the following institutions will share information on their products and services, and interact with businesspeople and members of the community:

the dtic’s Incentives Branch,

Mpumalanga Department of Economic Development and Tourism,

National Empowerment Fund (NEF),

Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency (MEGA),

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC),

Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda),

Mpumalanga Economic Regulator (MER),

Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa),

The South African government recognises the contribution and role of small businesses in creating jobs, alleviating poverty and growing the economy of the country. To this end, the development of the township and rural economy has been identified by government as a critical component of South Africa’s economic recovery and growth initiatives.

