Minister Gayton McKenzie welcomes appointment of new National Film and Video Foundation Board

Minister Gayton McKenzie welcomes appointment of new NFVF board

In the past week, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie invited 14 experts in film and television, governance, finance, business and other relevant areas of work to serve on the new board of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF).

This followed an intense process of more than two weeks in which an independent five-person panel interviewed all nominees, with a record tally of more than 250 for the first time in the NFVF’s history. A final shortlist was presented to the Minister this week, from which he invited 14 individuals to serve. All 14 accepted their appointment for a period of three years in terms of section 6 (1) of the National Film and Video Foundation, (Act No. 73 of 1997), effective from 05 November 2024 until 04 November 2027.

As members of the Council, they will be expected to provide oversight and strategic direction to the NFVF as required by the NFVF Act. The new Council represents a good mix of youth and experience, as well as racial and gender representation.

Minister McKenzie said, “I am confident that the new Council will make progressive and visionary decisions for the funding of the audiovisual arts in our country that will start seeing major blockbusters and significant television successes flowing more regularly within and beyond our country. I am also excited for what the future holds for film and video, especially in light of exciting co-production agreements that we have signed with partner countries such as Canada.”

“My recent trip to Brazil to meet my counterpart ministers in the G20 also drove home the point that there are far more opportunities for collaboration, co-production and funding out there, and we just need to coordinate our efforts better and properly tap in to networks that will propel our creative sectors forward and produce fantastic jobs,” said the Minister.

“Congratulations to the new Council members. You are entrusted with a very important sector in our creative arts, and I am confident you will make the country and the industry proud”, said Minister McKenzie.

The new council members are as follows:

Ms. Saudah Hamid (Chairperson)

Ms. Andrea Gordon

Mr. Simon Clarke

Ms. Omphemetse Mokgosi

Ms. Fulufhelo Tshikhudo

Mr. Tony Ferreira

Mr. Leon van Nierop

Mr. Mthokozisi Radebe

Ms. Siphosethu Mthamzeli

Mr. Chad Louw

Ms. Nondumiso Madlala

Mr. Sydney James

Ms. Nobuntu Dubazana

Mr. Yazeed Kamaldien

For media enquiries:Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport,

Arts and Culture │Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925

#GovZAUpdates #GovZAServiceDelivery