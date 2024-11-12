Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré on renewable imports scale of demand for local manufacturing and job creation

R17bn in renewable imports shows scale of demand that requires local manufacturing and job creation

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Electricity, Samantha Graham-Maré, today announced that over R17bn has been spent on importing solar panels, inverters, and lithium-ion batteries in just the first nine months of 2024. This brings the total expenditure on renewable energy imports since 2014 to over R180bn. The Deputy Minister’s statement comes as part of an intensified push to build South Africa’s renewable energy sector from the ground up, creating local jobs and boosting economic growth.

“We are standing at the cusp of a transformative moment for South Africa,” said Graham-Maré. “This massive demand for renewable energy solutions presents a clear opportunity to not only address energy access and affordability, but also to generate substantial economic growth. By unlocking the potential of local manufacturing and skills development, we will reduce our reliance on imports, create jobs, and ensure that South Africa’s energy transition is a win for our economy and our people.”

The Deputy Minister emphasised that the country’s current energy imports reflect an urgent need to accelerate South Africa’s renewable energy sector and the local manufacture of renewable energy technologies. She announced that the government is moving swiftly to implement the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan (Sarem) with a focus on driving local manufacturing of renewable energy components and products that can support the demand for renewables and drive job creation.

“By advancing Sarem, we will create a sustainable local manufacturing base in key industries where South Africa has a competitive advantage, which will help stimulate job creation across the country,” Graham-Maré continued. “This is an essential step toward achieving affordable and accessible energy, reducing our carbon footprint, and promoting long-term economic growth.”

The action plan for Sarem focuses on fast-tracking the development of local renewable energy manufacturing capacity, while not attempting to compete where it is not feasible, such as in solar panel manufacturing. The government will also prioritise investing in skills development and workforce training to prepare South Africans for jobs in this expanding industry.

“The renewable energy sector is poised to become one of the largest drivers of economic growth and job creation in South Africa. We are ready to capitalise on this opportunity, and the time for action is now,” said Graham-Maré. “By unlocking local manufacturing and creating a thriving green economy, we will build the foundation for a prosperous future for South Africa.”

Through this comprehensive strategy, the Ministry of Electricity & Energy is committed to achieving a self-sufficient, sustainable energy sector that not only addresses South Africa’s energy challenges but also promotes inclusive economic growth and job creation.

“The growth of the renewable energy sector presents an extraordinary opportunity to build a green, job-rich economy. The GNU is focused on action and delivering tangible results that will benefit all South Africans,” concluded Graham-Maré.

