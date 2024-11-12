Sport, Arts and Culture invites applications for 2025 Heritage related studies

DSAC bursaries for 2025 Heritage Related Studies

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture invites applications for bursaries from tertiary students from institutions accredited and registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training who wish to pursue studies in heritage related programmes.

Closing date for applications: 31 January 2025.

Eligibility

South African citizenship.

Not older than forty (40) years.

Outstanding / satisfactory academic performance.

Field of study (Heritage related).

Not employed full time by government, state agencies or private sector with a salary of more than R130 000.

Students that are beneficiaries of other bursaries will not qualify to receive the bursary.

Value of the Bursary

The maximum value of the bursary is R110 000 per student.

Study fees: The total amount of study fees will be covered.

Books: The total amount of prescribed books will be covered.

Electronic devices not costing more than R10 000. This will be paid according to receipt/invoices of three quotations.

Accommodation: R 50 000 maximum amount (NB where applicable)

Meals: R 18 500 maximum amount (NB where applicable)

Transportation: R10 000 maximum amount (NB where applicable)

NB: Funds are payable directly to the higher institution of learning



Fields of study

Anthropology and preferably Postgraduates specialising in Forensics

Archaeology and preferably Postgraduates specialising in Bioarchaeology

Geography and Geomatic sciences and preferably Postgraduates specialising in Cartography and GIS

Archives and Records management

Library and Information sciences.

Conservation of the built environment including preventive conservation (this includes only a field of study and not a course/subject of study)

Heritage and Museum studies

Palaeontology

IKS or Courses that contribute to the preservation and promotion of Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) and S.A. Living Heritage

History

Digitisation of heritage resources

Documents to attach

Attach all the following required documents to be considered

*All certified copies may not be older than three (3) months

Certified copy of a valid South African identity document.

Letter of Provisional Acceptance or Proof of Registration.

Certified copy of senior national certificate (Matric) or a certified copy of latest academic results or progress report for those who are already doing post graduate studies.

Before you apply for the Heritage Bursary, please reflect on the following questions:

Have you provisionally/been admitted to study in the 2025 academic year?

Does your qualification fall within the fields of study highlighted above?

NB: Application will not be accepted if the study field does not fall within the list highlighted above.

The bursary application must be completed through the online portal. Before submitting the application ensure that all required documents are scanned and uploaded.

Apply Online Here

Application will not be considered if all required documents are not uploaded and submitted.

Successful applicants will be required to sign a contract with the Department.

Applicants that have submitted their applications may make enquiries after March 31, 2025.

Eligible students are encouraged to apply for the Heritage Bursary using the QR code. All prospective students who wish to apply for the Heritage Bursary are advised to scan all the documents required so that they can upload them at the time of applying.

Closing date for applications is 31 January 2025. No late applications will be accepted. Applications not submitted via the online platform will not be considered

Applicants should consider their applications unsuccessful if they have not received a reply by 31 March 2025.

Attachments

DSAC Bursaries for 2025 Heritage Related Studies

#GovZAUpdates #ServiceDeliveryZA