Sport, Arts and Culture and Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport visit Cape Town artists and athletes, 14 Nov

Silapha Welness Programme visits Cape Town artists and athletes

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) in partnership with Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) will embark on a wellness program at Artscape on the 14 November 2024. The SILAPHA wellness intervention programme was launched February 2021 with the objective of landing a shoulder to South African sportsmen and cultural/creative practitioners during these difficult times.

The campaign has been designed to assist South African cultural and creative practitioners to manage emotional, spiritual, physical, and psychological challenges that they face in their professional and personal lives. It further aims to enable artists with capabilities such as life management skills, financial management, mental health management, substance abuse and legal advice.

This month of November, SILAPHA wellness programme will be visiting the Western Cape with the objective of affording local artists and athletes a platform where they will be on a position to learn tips and tricks within the industry from various industry veterans while receiving empowering life and personal advice from experts.

Brenda Ngxoli, International Emmy nominee 2007, 9 SAFTA Nominee, 3 SAFTA Winner, MC, Actress, voice artist, Presenter, Influencer skincare and farmer. to name a few, will join DSAC and DCAS, in addressing Cape Town based artists and athletes on how to build and maintain holistic wellness which perfecting their craft. As part of the wellness day program the event will also incorporate Health Risk assessments, therapeutic massages, aerobics/ physical exercises and inclusive of optometrists, biokinetics and dieticians professionals. DSAC Funding and Information stand will be onsite to share information and guidance regarding DSAC funding.

Event details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 14 November 2024

Venue: The Artscape Theatre, Cape Town

Time: 09H00 – 15H30

DSAC Acting Director – General, Dr Cynthia Khumalo said, “we are continually identifying opportunities to develop more platforms which will help to alleviate the challenges faced by role-players in the sports, arts, and culture sectors. SILAPHA is one of them and we hope that artists and athletes in in the Western Cape will gain career-advancing insights from this activation.”

The programme is an attempt to eradicate long-standing issues that have been affecting South African creative practitioners. “For example, exploitation by promoters has been a major setback for creatives where some have had to settle for alcohol as remuneration. The bigger problem lies in a lot of artists not understanding the business of their creative space, due to lack of information. Creatives need to know when to say yes or no to deals and what each decision means for them. SILAPHA is here to ensure that talent in South Africa does not die poor, that even young artists do not give up on their art upon entering their prospective industries”, said Dr Khumalo.

