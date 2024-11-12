OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg concludes visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO, 12 November 2024 — OSCE Chair-in-Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, concluded his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina yesterday, reaffirming the OSCE's unwavering commitment to supporting the country and highlighting the added value of the OSCE’s wide field presence on the ground.

“This visit underscores our strong partnership with Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said Chair-in-Office Ian Borg. “The OSCE remains committed to supporting the country’s reform priorities, from strengthening the rule of law and combating corruption to advancing media freedom and addressing gender-based violence.”

In Sarajevo, Chair-in-Office Ian Borg met with Members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković, and the Collegium of both Parliamentary Assembly Houses.

Chair-in-Office Borg visited the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, meeting with Head of Mission Brian Aggeler and Mission staff, commending their dedication and professionalism in carrying out the Mission’s mandate.

With its decades of experience and tailor-made programmes, the OSCE and its Mission remain a trusted partner in and for Bosnia and Herzegovina, facilitating and supporting dialogue as well as fostering resilience at both institutional and community levels across the country. Through partnerships with local and national stakeholders, the OSCE aims to strengthen social cohesion, build trust among communities, and support democratic governance.

At an event marking the 30th anniversary of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s signing of the OSCE Code of Conduct on Politico-Military Aspects of Security, Deputy Prime Minister Borg emphasized the Code’s enduring role in promoting transparency, predictability, and trust among participating States.

“We urge political leaders to move beyond divisive narratives and engage in constructive, result-oriented dialogue to generate tangible progress for all citizens. Compromise is not a sign of weakness, but a hallmark of responsible, forward-looking leadership,” said Chair-in-Office Borg.

Chair-in-Office Borg travelled to Konjic to visit an area affected by recent flooding, conveying condolences for the loss of life. He met with officials of Konjic and Jablanica as well as representatives of civil society organizations recognizing their important role in both immediate disaster response and long-term recovery. In addition to supporting country’s disaster risk reduction efforts and strengthening its resilience, the OSCE provided immediate humanitarian assistance to help mitigate the impact of the devastating floods.

During his visit, CiO Borg also met with the OSCE Troika and members of the International Community in Sarajevo, emphasizing the importance of a co-ordinated approach to fostering progress, security, and political stability in BiH.