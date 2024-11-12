Wazoku to lead panel at BSI Innovation Day 2024: Exploring a Systems Approach to Innovation

Rosemarie Diegnan, Chief Product Officer, Wazoku

Innovation scale-up’s CPO to outline Wazoku’s Total Innovation approach and illustrate why innovation should align with ISO standards

In today’s business landscape, innovation is crucial for staying competitive. Yet many organisations can’t fully align innovation with their strategic goals, leading to missed opportunities.” — Rosemarie Diegnan, Chief Product Officer, Wazoku

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wazoku , the innovation software and services company, is to chair a key panel discussion in the upcoming BSI Innovation Day 2024 , which takes place on 14 November at the Design Museum in Kensington, London.Hosted by the British Standards Institution (BSI) Group , the event brings together industry experts and practitioners to explore the evolving landscape of innovation and the critical role standards play in driving sustainable growth and competitiveness.Rosemarie Diegnan, Chief Product Officer at Wazoku, will chair the panel discussion titled ‘Systems Approach: Understanding Innovation and Regeneration.’ The session will explore how organisations can adopt a holistic and integrated approach to innovation by removing siloes and aligning processes, technologies, and culture."In today’s business landscape, the ability to innovate is crucial for staying competitive. Yet many organisations can’t fully align innovation with their strategic goals, leading to missed opportunities, and suboptimal outcomes,” said Rosemarie Diegnan. “This is often because they operate from a mindset of scarcity, with limited resources and ideas constrained by siloed knowledge. This failure to connect people, data, and insights leads to Blackbox Innovation, where valuable ideas exist but remain hidden. But integrating human intelligence with AI and applying systems thinking across the innovation process, any organisation can transform disconnected, siloed activities into a powerful, interconnected innovation ecosystem.“Wazoku’s Total Innovation approach emphasises the importance of systems thinking, which involves understanding the interdependencies and interactions within an entire system. This holistic approach ensures that all parts of the innovation process are connected, enabling better decision-making and more cohesive innovation strategies.”In addition to her role at Wazoku, Rosemarie Diegnan serves on the ISO Standards Committee for Innovation (ISO 56000), which provides a comprehensive framework for managing innovation effectively within an organisation. Wazoku’s recently launched Total Innovation methodology aims to dismantle siloes and foster a culture in which ideas and strategies flow freely across the enterprise.By creating an ecosystem where every aspect of the organisation contributes to a culture of innovation, Wazoku ensures that innovation becomes a part of the everyday experience for all employees. This holistic and flexible approach embeds innovation into the company’s DNA.“We are excited to lead this important conversation at BSI Innovation Day,” continued Diegnan. “Innovation is no longer just about generating ideas; it's about integrating strategy, culture, and operations in a systems-level approach. By aligning Wazoku’s Total Innovation methodology with ISO standards, we provide a clear roadmap for long-term, sustainable innovation success.”The BSI panel will feature industry experts at varying stages of the innovation process, including:• Greg Baker, Global Head of Innovation at global law firm, Linklaters.• Camilla Fowler, Director of Safety Assurance at autonomous vehicle startup, Oxa.• Melissa Giusti, Principle Innovation Advisor, National Highways.‘Systems approach: Understanding Innovation and Regeneration’ will take place at 14:20 on 14 November.For further information about Wazoku, visit https://www.wazoku.com PR Contact:Paul Allen – Rise PR+ 44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk

