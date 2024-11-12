NAIC reps gather for annual summit

Newspapers and Industrial Council (NAIC) reps met to discuss priority issues spanning organising to pay.

This year’s summit took place in Birmingham on 9 November, with representatives from across the union’s sector chapels.

Artificial intelligence and its use within journalism led to lively discussion exploring the union’s calls, alongside possible opportunities and threats posed by technologies. The NUJ’s campaign calls for strengthened regulatory frameworks ensuring developers are held to account for copyright breaches in the training of models. The union has also stressed the need for transparency by publishers regarding content generated by AI, ensuring audiences remain informed and public confidence and trust in journalism does not diminish.

Reps from the GMB joined delegates and updated on the unionisation campaign at the huge Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry, sharing an insight into organising and campaigning efforts. Two full-time officials from the GMB assisting with the effort also provided valuable knowledge, answering questions from reps keen to hear more.

Steve Bird, NAIC summit chair, said:

“The successful union recognition campaign at PA and industrial action at Springer formed the backdrop for an inspiring and enlightening meeting of NUJ reps in Birmingham last week. Activists from around the UK shared their knowledge of chapel building and pay campaigns and there was a really engaged discussion around how members can win a decent pay award and on the challenges, worries (and some opportunities) posed by the increased use of AI in the media industry. "Speakers from Reach, Newsquest, PA, the FT and the Guardian (among other companies) joined LDRs in four sessions, including a very inspiring lunchtime meeting with rank and file activists from the GMB unionisation campaign at the huge Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry and two full time officials from the GMB. "The meeting sent its solidarity and support to reps braving the hostility at Amazon and to NUJ members at the Guardian who are balloting for action over the planned takeover of the Observer. "I left the event feeling proud of the quality and commitment of our union reps and I hope that we can increase attendance from across the UK and Ireland in future."

Organising and Solidarity: NUJ reps and colleagues from the GMB campaign to unionise the giant Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry at the NUJ’s Reps’ Summit in Birmingham on Saturday. GMB presentation to NUJ reps

