Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,328 in the last 365 days.

NAIC reps gather for annual summit

Newspapers and Industrial Council (NAIC) reps met to discuss priority issues spanning organising to pay.

This year’s summit took place in Birmingham on 9 November, with representatives from across the union’s sector chapels.

Artificial intelligence and its use within journalism led to lively discussion exploring the union’s calls, alongside possible opportunities and threats posed by technologies. The NUJ’s campaign calls for strengthened regulatory frameworks ensuring developers are held to account for copyright breaches in the training of models. The union has also stressed the need for transparency by publishers regarding content generated by AI, ensuring audiences remain informed and public confidence and trust in journalism does not diminish. 

Reps from the GMB joined delegates and updated on the unionisation campaign at the huge Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry, sharing an insight into organising and campaigning efforts. Two full-time officials from the GMB assisting with the effort also provided valuable knowledge, answering questions from reps keen to hear more. 

Steve Bird, NAIC summit chair, said:

“The successful union recognition campaign at PA and industrial action at Springer formed the backdrop for an inspiring and enlightening meeting of NUJ reps in Birmingham last week. Activists from around the UK shared their knowledge of chapel building and pay campaigns and there was a really engaged discussion around how members can win a decent pay award and on the challenges, worries (and some opportunities) posed by the increased use of AI in the media industry. 

"Speakers from Reach, Newsquest, PA, the FT and the Guardian (among other companies) joined LDRs in four sessions, including a very inspiring lunchtime meeting with rank and file activists from the GMB unionisation campaign at the huge Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry and two full time officials from the GMB. 

"The meeting sent its solidarity and support to reps braving the hostility at Amazon and to NUJ members at the Guardian who are balloting for action over the planned takeover of the Observer.

"I left the event feeling proud of the quality and commitment of our union reps and I hope that we can increase attendance from across the UK and Ireland in future."

Reps pose for a photo smiling, large NUJ flag visible hanging on wall in red and yellow with black writing.

Organising and Solidarity: NUJ reps and colleagues from the GMB campaign to unionise the giant Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry at the NUJ’s Reps’ Summit in Birmingham on Saturday.

Woman delivers presentation to audience, half of whom sit at desks. Powerpoint presentation shown in background, NUJ roller banner visible.

GMB presentation to NUJ reps

Woman delivers presentation to audience, white roller banner with NUJ logo is visible, half of Powerpoint presentation can be seen.
Reps photographed sitting at wooden tables, glass bottle and plates are visible.

 

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NAIC reps gather for annual summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more