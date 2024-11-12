PHILIPPINES, November 12 - Press Release

November 12, 2024 Statement of Senator Imee R. Marcos on the possible mass deportation of undocumented Filipinos in the U.S. Mga mahal kong kababayan, marahil marami sa inyo ang hindi na nagulat sa balita tungkol sa mass deportation ng mga hindi dokumentadong OFW sa America. Madalas na itong mabanggit ng bagong halal na pangulong Donald Trump sa kanyang mga talumpati noong halalan. Gayunpaman, alam kong marami rin sa inyo ang hindi gaanong kahanda. Hayaan nyo kaming gawin ang aming trabaho na tutukan at tulungan kayo. Huwag pangunahan ng pangamba, manatiling kalmado. Magtira ng sapat na pera para sa abugado, sa paghahanap ng trabaho, para sa pamilya at para sa sarili. Hindi lamang ang inyong mga trabaho ang nanganganib na mawalay, kundi mismong ang inyong mga anak at asawa, mga pamilyang nabuo kasama ang inyong mga pangarap na ilang taon ninyong itinaguyod. Pamilya rin ang turing namin sa inyo. Asahan ninyong hindi kami mawawalay sa inyong tabi sa panahong ito ng pagsubok. Bilang isang lingkod bayan na nakaranas din nang pag-iisa sa banyagang bayan--walang masilungan, walang matakbuhan, walang malapitan, ramdam ko ang inyong kalagayan. I call on my colleagues in both the Senate and the House to give the Department of Foreign Affairs all of the necessary funds to respond promptly and adequately to the impending deportation of more than 200,000 undocumented Filipinos in the United States. The DFA must be adequately prepared to provide timely and effective assistance to our kababayans facing this crisis. Tanggap naman natin na marami sa mga kababayan natin sa US ang TNT kung tawagin--tago nang tago. Gayunpaman, marapat na TNT rin ang ibigay natin sa kanila--TIYAK NA TULONG. TABANGAN NATUNG TANAN. (Cebuano for Tulungan natin lahat). While the U.S. Government may carry out deportation at its own expense, it is still far better for the DFA to be fully prepared for all possible contingencies to ensure that the safety, welfare, and dignity of our countrymen are not compromised. To be fully equipped, the DFA needs at least Php 12.4 billion and possibly up to Php 27.286 billion to meet any surge in costs. Yet, the current allocation is only 5 to 10% of this requirement--a significant shortfall that must be addressed. Under both the 2025 National Expenditure Program and the 2025 General Appropriations Bill, the DFA is only allocated Php 1.259 billion for the item "Protection of the Rights and Promotion of Welfare of Overseas Filipinos" from which repatriation assistance is sourced. As of September 30, 2024, the DFA spent Php 139,162,310.72 to provide repatriation assistance to 1,020 Filipinos. Last year, to assist the repatriation of 4,811 Filipinos, DFA spent Php 298.3 million. This shows that the average repatriation assistance cost is between Php 62,004.46 to Php 136,433.64 per person. Thus, the present funding level of the DFA is grossly inadequate and urgent action is required to correct this. Dalawandaang libo o higit pang kababayan natin ang nangangailangan ng kagyat na tulong pinansyal. Marapat lang na itodo na ng ating pamahalaan ang pinansyal na solusyon sa problemang ito. Pero hind sana natatapos dito ang ating pagtulong. Kailangang matiyak na may mga trabaho at benepisyong naghihintay para sa mga magbabalik-bayan nating mga bayani.

