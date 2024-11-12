Xu Jingkun Embarks on Vendée Globe 2024, Partnering with Haikou to Explore New Avenues in Marine Sports

HAIKOU, CHINA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the vast azure waves beckon, Chinese voyager Xu Jingkun skillfully navigates his vessel, bravely facing the challenges of the open sea in pursuit of his dreams. As the first Chinese captain to compete in the 2024 10th Vendée Globe Solo Non-Stop Round-the-World Sailing Race, Xu's journey is significantly bolstered by strong support from Haikou, a vibrant city nestled along the South China Sea.Haikou has provided Xu with an excellent training environment and a positive atmosphere. As a national training base for sailing and windsurfing, Haikou offers crucial support for his maritime development. His collaboration with the Haikou Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television & Sports allowed him to train in this unique setting, immersed in the community's enthusiasm for sailing. The facilities at Haikou's outstanding sailing training base have benefited not only Xu but also many domestic and international sailing athletes. Xu's vessel, aptly named "Haikou," reflects the city's commitment to supporting maritime sports talent and embodies Haikou's vision of pursuing challenges and achievements.As a vibrant port city, Haikou connects the world through sports events, playing an indispensable role in Xu Jingkun's sailing pursuits while providing an excellent support environment for China's sailing athletes. Haikou is also a visa-free entry city for travelers from 59 countries, including the UK, France, and Germany, who can stay for up to 30 days without a visa. Additionally, foreign visitors from 183 countries with diplomatic relations with China can take advantage of the 144-hour visa-free policy, provided they arrive in organized groups of two or more with a registered travel agency in Hong Kong SAR or Macau SAR. This extensive transportation network, which includes 30 direct international and regional flight routes, greatly facilitates the travel of marine sports enthusiasts and tourists to and from Haikou. As a result, Haikou has become an ideal destination for sailing enthusiasts and travelers, with its rich cultural heritage, abundant leisure opportunities, and strong connections to major international cities reinforcing its status as a global maritime hub.With the Vendée Globe now underway, Captain Xu, as the captain of the "China Dream Team Haikou," is actively promoting Haikou's sailing and tourism advantages to visitors at the race village. A prominent figure in the sailing community, Xu not only showcases Haikou's strengths in sailing training but also enhances the cultural exchange between Haikou and European maritime heritage. This interaction highlights Haikou's capabilities in sailing training and emphasizes its potential as a premier venue for international competitions. Haikou celebrates and promotes the spirit of sailing, striving to secure its position in future international events.The Vendée Globe officially commenced on November 10, 2024, with Xu Jingkun embarking on this extraordinary solo race, moving forward with the support and encouragement of the residents of Haikou. This partnership not only underscores Xu's ambition to excel as a world-class sailor but also emphasizes Haikou's forward-looking position in the international sailing arena.Ultimately, Xu Jingkun and Haikou are poised to chart new waters in the maritime realm, fostering a legacy characterized by courage, adventure, and excellence in sailing. With Haikou as Xu's sponsor, this collaboration showcases the city's rich resources and unique advantages while blending Xu's fighting spirit with Haikou's cultural heritage, all working together to achieve the brilliant future of the "China Dream Team."Website: https://lwj.haikou.gov.cn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.