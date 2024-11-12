Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala meetw with Philippi community members affected by disasters, 12 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Tandi Mahambehlala will tomorrow, 12 November 2024 convene a meeting with some community members recently affected by disasters in Philippi, the City of Cape Town.

The main objective of a meeting and community outreach programme is to address the urgent needs of the affected households while providing a platform to provide feedback to the community about government initiatives and plans to respond to disasters.

Deputy Minister Mahambehlala in partnership with the Gift of the Givers and Total Energies will also handover several items including gas stoves and cylinders to about 500 households.

The details are as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, 12 November 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Evuyiseka Sports Complex, Philippi, Cape Town

For media enquiries, contact:

Thembani Makati Makata

Cell: 082 059 3173

E-mail: Thembani.makata@dhs.gov.za

DHS Head of Communications Nozipho Zulu

Cell: 078 457 9376

E-mail: Nozipho.zulu@dhs.gov.za

