SCAN Health Plan and Astrana Health Partner to Launch SCAN Allied, Medicare Advantage Plan Designed to Serve Asian Older Adults

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, announced that it is launching SCAN Allied (HMO), SCAN’s new Medicare Advantage offerings designed for specific populations of older adults. SCAN created SCAN Allied in partnership with Astrana Health , a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all.“At SCAN, we pride ourselves on collaborating with our provider partners to provide innovative care for diverse older adult populations,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “Astrana excels in delivering quality care and services, ensuring that our members benefit from a comprehensive network of culturally aligned providers, specialists, and pharmacies tailored to meet their needs.”“Astrana Health is thrilled to collaborate with forward-thinking payer partners like SCAN, who are dedicated to addressing the needs of the populations they serve,” said President and CEO of Astrana Health, Brandon Sim. “At Astrana, we prioritize understanding local healthcare dynamics and supporting diverse and underserved communities, making this partnership a perfect fit.”In addition to the Medicare benefits offered in all SCAN plans, SCAN Allied (HMO) plans provide a comprehensive suite of supplemental benefits to members in California’s Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Mateo Counties including:• $0 premiums• Unlimited acupuncture• Flexible dental, grocery and fitness allowances*• Access to a network of culturally aligned providers, specialists and pharmaciesSCAN understands that healthcare is most effective when it is culturally tailored and personalized. SCAN Allied (HMO) builds on SCAN’s commitment to pioneering Medicare Advantage plans designed for specific populations of older adults**, such as SCAN Affirm partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO), the industry’s first Medicare Advantage plan designed for LGBTQ+ seniors, and SCAN Inspired by women for women (HMO).Enrollment in SCAN Allied for calendar year 2025 begins on October 15, 2024.Other provider groups are available in SCAN Health Plans’ network.SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal.* Eligibility for grocery benefit is not based solely on chronic conditions. All applicable eligibility requirements must be met before the benefit is provided. Qualifying chronic condition(s) required to be eligible for the Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill (SSBCI) benefit include cardiovascular disorders, chronic heart failure, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung disorders. Other chronic conditions may apply. Medical records will be used to establish qualifications for the benefit.** SCAN Affirm partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO) is an HMO plan designed for LGBTQ+ beneficiaries but available to anyone who qualifies for Medicare. SCAN Inspired by women for women (HMO) is an HMO plan designed for women but available to anyone who qualifies for Medicare.About SCAN Health PlanSCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serves more than 277,000 members across California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Founded over 47 years ago by senior activists known affectionately as the “Twelve Angry Seniors,” SCAN remains dedicated to its mission to keep seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our service areas. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.About Astrana Health, Inc.Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner. Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 12,000 providers and over 1.1 million Americans in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit www.astranahealth.com Media Contacts:SCANSeffrah Orlandosorlando@scanhealthplan.com562.508.6781AstranaEryn Myrickeryn.myrick@astranahealth.com785.554.5934Y0057_SCAN_21623_2025_M 11112024

