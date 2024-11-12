Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga participates in parliamentary debate on the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence and Femicide, 12 Nov

Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities will participate in the house debate on the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence and Femicide under the theme Parliament has coined: "Marking 30 Years of Democratic Rights for Women and Fostering National Unity to End Gender-Based Violence”.

This critical session in Parliament will afford Members the platform to address the pervasive challenges of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), reviewing legislative progress, persistent social issues, and interventions planned by the government to combat these challenges. Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will reflect on the commitment to end violence against women and children while outlining key initiatives such as land access for economic empowerment and gender-responsive public procurement.

Event Details:

Date: 12 November 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Venue: Nieuwmeester Marquee, Parliament, Cape Town

The debate can be followed live on Parliament TV - DStv Channel 408, and on Parliament’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

