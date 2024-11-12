Minister Dion George on Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains World Heritage Site

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, notes with disappointment the media statement issued by the Mpumalanga MEC for Economic Development and Tourism, Ms Makhosazana Masilela, on Monday 11 November 2024 in relation to the Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains World Heritage Site (BMM-WHS) site visit and stakeholder meeting.

The purpose of the visit was to view the site and to meet stakeholders given the long-standing dispute relating to the management arrangements of the site.

While Minister George does not want to engage in a public spat with MEC Masilela, it is important to correct the false and inaccurate information that was contained in the media statement.

He met with the community and private landowners of BBM-WHS at an independent venue.

He did not meet with the Barberton Tourism and Biodiversity Corridor (BATOBIC).

The Minister met with the MEC and Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency on Tuesday, 8 October 2024 at Environment House in Pretoria on the issue of BBM-WHS, which is when it was agreed that he should conduct a site visit and stakeholder engagement.

Finally, Minister George believes in the founding principles of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, including non-racialism. He therefore unequivocally rejects the inference made to race-related politics included in the MEC’s statement.

“It is unfortunate that MEC Masilela chose to air her grievances about my trip in the public domain, as I believe that only takes away from the real issues at BBM-WHS. I visited the site on Sunday and was deeply saddened at the state of the site and its clear mismanagement. I am committed to finding a solution for the community. I invite MEC Masilela to meet with me and to address her grievances directly to me,” said Minister George.

