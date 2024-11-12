Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,332 in the last 365 days.

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa and Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai lead briefings by Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation to Cabinet Committees, 12 to 14 Nov

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa and Deputy Minister Mr Seiso Mohai will lead briefings by the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) to Cabinet Committees to provide progress reports on the performance of government against key priorities. These briefings will take place from Tuesday, 12 November to Thursday, 14 November 2024, in Cape Town.

The DPME is mandated to promote coherence in government through the institutionalisation of planning, the development of an integrated monitoring system, the evaluation of critical government programmes, and the production of research outputs to inform decision-making. To fulfil this mandate, the DPME has an integrated monitoring framework to track progress in the implementation of government priorities.

The briefings will provide an update on government’s Programme of Action to implement these priorities, and seek to further improve outcomes as outlined in the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030.

Media enquiries:

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation
Ministry Spokesperson Mr Litha Mpondwana 
Cell: 064 802 3003 
E-mail: Litha@dpme.gov.za

Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation 
Mr Lawrence Ngoveni 
Cell: 082 824 3060 
E-mail: Lawrence@dpme.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa and Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai lead briefings by Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation to Cabinet Committees, 12 to 14 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more