Minister Maropene Ramokgopa and Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai lead briefings by Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation to Cabinet Committees, 12 to 14 Nov

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa and Deputy Minister Mr Seiso Mohai will lead briefings by the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) to Cabinet Committees to provide progress reports on the performance of government against key priorities. These briefings will take place from Tuesday, 12 November to Thursday, 14 November 2024, in Cape Town.

The DPME is mandated to promote coherence in government through the institutionalisation of planning, the development of an integrated monitoring system, the evaluation of critical government programmes, and the production of research outputs to inform decision-making. To fulfil this mandate, the DPME has an integrated monitoring framework to track progress in the implementation of government priorities.

The briefings will provide an update on government’s Programme of Action to implement these priorities, and seek to further improve outcomes as outlined in the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030.

