Minister Gwede Mantashe: Mintek 90 Conference

This is a momentous conference because we are not only celebrating the 90th anniversary of Mintek, but we have come together as stakeholders to reflect on the entity’s contribution to South Africa’s development throughout the years of its existence and shape its role for the next 90 years and beyond.

Whereas South Africa has been actively engaged in mining for over a century, the establishment of the entity in 1934 marked the beginning of a significant journey in South Africa’s mineral technology innovation.

Since then, Mintek has been at the cutting-edge of the development of the South African mining industry by conducting research and providing specialised services to the industry, as well as collaborating with industry partners to promote technology transfer and innovation.

Although the entity was first established as the Minerals Research Laboratory (MRL) at the University of Witwatersrand, its evolvement into the Government Metallurgical Laboratory (GML) in 1944 enabled it to primarily focus on the extraction of gold from the Witwatersrand region. The subsequent decades saw the development of the Carbon-in-Pulp (CIP) process, which revolutionised gold recovery operations, enhanced efficiency, and significantly improved the industry's profitability, thereby enabling the gold sector to lead the modernisation of South Africa’s infrastructure in the mid-20th century.

The subsequent renaming of the entity into the Council for Mineral Technology (Mintek) in 1981 signified a renewed focus on advancing mineral processing technologies, as was evidenced by the commercialisation of the Resin-in-Pulp process for gold recovery. The entity’s extensive work in the development of the Minataur gold refinery process and advancements in bioleaching technology reflect its continuous efforts to enhance industry capabilities and environmental sustainability.

When the world was faced by the Covid-19 pandemic which killed millions of people worldwide, Mintek responded swiftly by utilising its research capacity to produce the much-needed Personal Protective Equipment, including face masks and sanitisers, to protect the lives of many South Africans, and the livelihoods of its employees. Some of these PPE were donated to schools in various mining communities and labour sending areas in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, thereby further protecting the lives of leaners and teachers during that period.

To date, Mintek continues to focus on conducting research that will not only have impactful outcomes for the industry but drive technological innovations that will have a positive societal impact, stimulate economic growth, reduce unemployment and inequality, as well as eradicate poverty in South Africa.

Included in this work, is the study on the state of mining in South Africa and the development of the country’s critical minerals strategy. It is this work that is beginning to shape our understanding of the current state of the South African mining industry and empower us to outline the future trajectory of investments in the industry.

Thanks to the work that is being pioneered by the entity, in collaboration with the industry and various research institutions, that we can now confidently describe the South African mining industry as a sunrise industry that is diversifying from the gold mining era to a diversified industry with the world’s largest reserves of platinum group metals (PGM), manganese, chrome, coal, vanadium, and rare earth minerals.

Whereas the gold sector is in decline due to deep levels mines, and heightened security concerns, Mintek's contribution to the PGM sector, particularly through the Upper Group 2 (UG2) research and development initiative, has established the viability of mining previously challenging deposits of these resources, thereby leading to substantial contributions to the country’s PGM reserves. In 2023, South Africa supplied over 70% of the world’s platinum, 38% of palladium, and 81% of rhodium to the global commodities market.

The need for the world to transition from high carbon emissions to low carbon emissions has increased the demand for “green” minerals. As the world’s largest producer of manganese and chrome, the South African manganese and chrome sectors are equally poised to play a significant role in the global automotive and construction industries given the expected demand for green technologies and electric vehicles.

As we continue to engage the manganese and chrome producers on mineral value- addition close to the point of production, given its existing pioneering research capabilities, Mintek can be a significant player in the global clean energy economy. While there is no universal consensus on the “critical minerals”, the approach by Mintek in developing South Africa’s critical minerals strategy is poised to guide not only South Africa’s, but Africa’s responsible exploration, processing, and exporting of these essential resources.

Having discussed the study on the state of the mining industry in Cabinet, we are now taking the draft critical minerals strategy through cabinet processes for its consideration and contributions.

As part of government’s concerted efforts that are aimed at addressing pressing national priorities, Mintek is further playing a central role in tackling ownerless and derelict mines by closing the holes that were left behind, thereby help in combating illegal mining and trading in ores. Although funding for this project is not sufficient, there is visible progress which aligns with the government's commitment to addressing environmental sustainability and fostering sustainable growth within the industry.

Furthermore, Mintek continues to lead the way in driving technological innovations that enhance metal recovery from both conventional and emerging processes. Its focus on continually improving these processes and ensuring the efficient utilisation of energy and water resources by developing technologies to minimise environmental pollution, reflect government’s commitment to safe reclamation of waste, and further promotes broader environmental sustainability within the sector.

We are highlighting these historic contributions not only for information sharing on how Mintek came to be, but to serve as a point of reference in our discussions about the future of Mintek, and in so doing develop the ability to avoid past mistakes.

The reality of the matter is that the South African mining industry, including Mintek, does not talk enough about its work and its contribution to the development of the country. Even when the industry is actively working on changing its reputation from being associated with being dirty, difficult, dangerous, and deceased, the industry remains silent about that. We must be aggressive in communicating the work of the industry.

This conference, therefore, serves as a platform for all stakeholders to discuss collaborative efforts intended to enhance the South African mining landscape by focusing on the integration of advanced technologies, and the importance of strategic partnerships in driving the sector forward. The success of our mining sector is anchored on more than just innovation and research; it is deeply rooted in the strength of partnerships between government, academia, and the private sector.

These collaborations are essential for driving progress and fostering innovation, thereby enable us to tackle the complex challenges we face. By working together, we can leverage diverse expertise and resources, thus ensuring that our collective efforts are aligned with the industry's pressing needs. Such synergy not only enhances our ability to respond effectively to market demands but also promotes sustainable practices that benefit the economy and the environment.

For the next 90 years, Mintek is poised to continue its trajectory of innovation and excellence in mineral technology. The ongoing commitment to advancing techniques in mineral extraction, refining, and processing will be pivotal in addressing both the current and emerging challenges in the industry.

In closing, I wish you productive engagements, with the hope that each and every delegate to this conference will contribute to the discussions, thereby help position Mintek as a leader and a key player in the sustainable development of the mining industry.

I thank you.

