Non-Communicable Diseases Fuels Market Growth: Key Driver Transformation in the Nutritional Supplements Market 2024

The nutritional supplements market has expanded, expected to rise from $390.7 billion in 2023 to $419.71 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.4%, with growth fueled by aging populations, lifestyle changes, fitness trends, e-commerce, and plant-based diets

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Nutritional Supplements Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The nutritional supplements market size is expected to grow significantly, reaching $569.83 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9%. This growth is attributed to the rise of personalized nutrition, interest in genetic testing, smart packaging solutions, epidemic preparedness, and a focus on sustainability. Key trends anticipated for this market include CBD and hemp-based supplements, plant-based proteins, mental well-being supplements, collagen products, and brain health supplements.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Nutritional Supplements Market Expansion?

The rise in non-communicable diseases is fueling the nutritional supplement market. Non-communicable diseases, which often require long-term care, can be managed with supplements. For example, alpha-lipoic acid is used to alleviate complications in diabetes, bolstering demand in the nutritional supplement market.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Nutritional Supplements Market Forward?

Major companies operating in the market report are The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Amway Corporation, Nutrilite Products Inc., Nestlé Health Science SA, Glanbia plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Carlyle Group Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., Stepan Company, GNC Holdings Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., USANA Health Sciences Inc., Arkopharma Laboratories Company Limited, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Now Health Group Inc.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Nutritional Supplements Market Size?

In the nutritional supplements market, product innovations remain popular as major players introduce new products to retain their market positions.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Nutritional Supplements Market?

1) By Type: Vegan Sport Nutrition, Meal Replacement Shakes, Food Supplements, Other Types

2) By Formulation: Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Soft gels, Liquid, Other Formulations

3) By Ingredient : Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Fish Oils, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Enzymes, Other Ingredients

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Retail Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drug Stores, E-Commerce

5) By End User: Infant, Children, Adults, Pregnant Women, Elderly

Asia-Pacific’s Role as the Foremost Player in the Nutritional Supplements Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the nutritional supplements market in 2023. Latin America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Nutritional Supplements Market Definition?

Nutritional supplements are added to diets to enhance their nutritional value, often including vitamins, minerals, herbs, and amino acids, to address deficiencies and support overall health.

The Nutritional Supplements Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Nutritional Supplements Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Nutritional Supplements Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into nutritional supplements market size, nutritional supplements market drivers and trends, nutritional supplements global market major players, nutritional supplements competitors' revenues, nutritional supplements global market positioning, and nutritional supplements market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

