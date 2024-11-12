TGM Research and Winamedia Reveal Key Insights on Thailand’s Gambling & Sports Betting at Entertainment Complex Summit

Partnership Announcement

Partnership aims to shed light on Thailand's evolving gambling and sports betting market, providing essential insights for industry stakeholders at the summit.

SINGAPORE, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGM Research is excited to announce its role as the Insight Partner for the Thai Entertainment Complex Summit , where it will present exclusive findings from the TGM Global Gambling & Sports Betting Report 2024. As Thailand aims to become a premier entertainment destination, with a target of 3 trillion baht in revenue, this summit will explore how potential casino legalization within entertainment complexes could boost its tourism revenue.Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research, noted:"Our partnership with the Thai Entertainment Complex Summit enables us to provide critical insights into Thailand’s unique betting culture, offering a clearer picture of how legalizing casinos within entertainment complexes could elevate tourism revenue. With strong engagement across both traditional and digital platforms, Thailand blends cultural heritage with innovation, positioning itself as an attractive market for international tourism. We’re excited to share data that underscores this potential and supports informed decision-making for sustainable growth in Thailand’s tourism and entertainment sectors.”Rosalind Wade, CEO of Winamedia, the summit’s host, added:“We are delighted to partner with TGM Research in delivering a comprehensive look into Thailand’s evolving betting landscape. This collaboration allows us to explore how Thailand’s distinctive blend of tradition and modernity is creating new opportunities for entertainment and tourism. Through the summit, we aim to showcase Thailand’s potential as a premier destination for immersive and culturally enriched tourism experiences.”Some Key Insights in Thailand’s Betting Landscape:● Daily Engagement: Around 10% of Thai bettors engage daily, especially within younger demographics, indicating a robust and growing market.● A substantial number of Thai bettors have shown interest in in-person betting, with 29% placing bets on sit-down gaming machines in the past 12 months.● Motivational Drivers: While financial gain remains significant, excitement and curiosity are powerful motivators, with 78% of bettors favoring real-time, in-play betting.These insights underscore Thailand’s readiness to emerge as a potential player in the global entertainment and betting markets.For more information on the TGM Global Gambling & Sports Betting Survey 2024, visit TGM Research or contact us at contact@tgmresearch.comTo learn more or register for the summit, visit Thai Entertainment Complex Summit or contact Winna Media at info@winnamedia.com---Survey Methodology: The TGM Gambling & Sports Betting 2024 Survey was conducted from 01st June 2024 to 31st July 2024 using Internet interviews (CAWI) to gather data from representative audience aged 18 to 55+ with total sample N = 8,926.---About TGM ResearchTGM Research (TGM) is a technology-driven market research company that specializes in global online data collection and innovative survey technology. TGM provides agile insights for better decisions, using the most comprehensive Res-Tech to spearhead the use of digital for better market research. TGM is a remote-first company with a team of 50+ members, having a presence on five continents.About Winna MediaWINNA MEDIA is the creator of diverse media and event ventures in the gaming industry, with a strong focus on Asia and a vision that extends globally.With 30 years of expertise in the business events industry, including 15 dedicated to the dynamic world of gaming, Winna Media brings unparalleled experience and insight to every venture.

