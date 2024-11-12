Historic Symphony Townhouse in NYC Hits the Market for $15.995 Million

Distinguished and bespoke details throughout, Historic Symphony Townhouse boasts 15 Rooms | 5 Bedrooms | 8.5 Bathrooms | 8,000 Sq ft | 20 Ft Wide | 20 Ft Deep

Exquisite Neo-Georgian Townhouse offers timeless elegance, magnificent living spaces & haute craftsmanship” — Mansion Global

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A distinguished piece of Manhattan’s architectural legacy, the Symphony Townhouse at 163 East 64th Street, is now on the market with an asking price of $15.995 million. Nestled in Lenox Hill, this 8,000-square-foot Neo-Georgian masterpiece offers 15 luxurious rooms, 5 bedrooms, and 8.5 bathrooms across a 20-foot-wide, 90-foot-deep footprint. Originally designed in 1872 by renowned architect John Prague and later reimagined by R.D. Graham, the Symphony Townhouse has been recognized for its architectural significance and recommended for national landmark status.Represented exclusively by Mike Biryla, John Antretter, and Gabriella Michin of The Agency , this estate combines historical grandeur with contemporary luxury. The townhouse’s iconic red clay brick facade was meticulously restored by artisans from The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, maintaining the property’s legacy of craftsmanship. Inside, the home unveils a rare blend of period details and modern amenities, including an original English pine library from 1872, eight fireplaces, and a private elevator.The 2,008-square-foot lot is further enhanced by a bespoke rooftop garden with bluestone and marble flooring, a state-of-the-art snow-melting system, a lighted fountain, and a TV outlet, creating an all-season urban oasis. Interiors feature intricate design elements, including a Belle Epoque bar with a Lalique crystal ceiling, hand-painted wall coverings in the grand foyer, and a dining room illuminated by a restored Provencal tapestry from the 1750s.Adding to the grandeur, the parlor floor boasts 13.5-foot ceilings, original pine paneling, and four chandeliers from the 18th and 19th centuries, showcasing French, Venetian, and Russian influences. A grand staircase leads to additional levels, where custom faux Fragonards echo the artistry of the Frick Museum, paying homage to the home’s historic roots.As one of Manhattan’s most photographed properties, this storied residence has welcomed notable guests, including Bob Hope, Liza Minnelli, and Alan Thicke, becoming synonymous with NYC’s elite cultural and real estate circles. The Symphony Townhouse’s availability marks a unique opportunity for collectors and aficionados of historic New York architecture to acquire a truly remarkable property.Noted for its opulence and unique design by Ronald Bricke, the Symphony Townhouse’s features include a Stephen Pusey-commissioned woodwork barroom floor, an atrium with a Lalique glass ceiling, and an impressive five-room parlor floor with original pine wood paneling from its initial construction. In addition to the custom bar, the house boasts a French Country eat-in kitchen, a 300-bottle wine cellar, and an elevator that connects all floors, including access to the lavish rooftop garden.Distinguished and bespoke details throughout, such as a stunning raked limestone and red clay brick facade and approximately 1,325 square feet of unused air rights, make this townhouse poised for the next generation to create a forever home. This exquisite Neo-Georgian Townhouse offers timeless elegance, magnificent living spaces, haute craftsmanship, and the safety and privacy only a townhouse can offer.Read Masion Global story here https://www.mansionglobal.com/articles/a-19th-century-townhouse-with-bridgerton-vibesbut-its-in-manhattan-08f9a1ad Video: 163 East 64th Street https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nvQqyjU2kE For inquiries and viewing arrangements, contact The Agency’s representatives.Broker Contact for Viewing:The AgencyMike Biryla | M: 646.496.2174 | E: MikeB@theagencyre.comJohn Antretter | M: 212.658.0570 | E: john.antretter@theagencyre.comGabriella Michin | Available upon requestPress Contact:

