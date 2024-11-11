Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,406 in the last 365 days.

AHA voices support for navigators as CMS seeks to expand their role 

In comments Nov. 11 to the Centers for Medicare & Services on its Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters for 2026, the AHA expressed support for navigators and other assistance personnel as CMS explores how to expand their responsibilities. Navigators and non-navigator assistance personnel work with hospitals and health systems to help connect consumers to financial assistance resources. 
"Navigators are already trusted community resources for navigating health insurance coverage and would be a great asset in helping to reach patients who are otherwise not accessing available financial assistance," the AHA wrote. "We also encourage navigators and assisters to expand their enrollment counseling to help patients enroll in plans with affordable deductible and cost-sharing requirements based on the patient’s financial resources."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA voices support for navigators as CMS seeks to expand their role 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more