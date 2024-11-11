AHA voices support for navigators as CMS seeks to expand their role 

In comments Nov. 11 to the Centers for Medicare & Services on its Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters for 2026, the AHA expressed support for navigators and other assistance personnel as CMS explores how to expand their responsibilities. Navigators and non-navigator assistance personnel work with hospitals and health systems to help connect consumers to financial assistance resources.

"Navigators are already trusted community resources for navigating health insurance coverage and would be a great asset in helping to reach patients who are otherwise not accessing available financial assistance," the AHA wrote. "We also encourage navigators and assisters to expand their enrollment counseling to help patients enroll in plans with affordable deductible and cost-sharing requirements based on the patient’s financial resources."

