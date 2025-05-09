Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,793 in the last 365 days.

Lawmakers reintroduce bill supporting construction of mental health treatment facilities

Reps. Jennifer McClellan, D-Va., and Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., today reintroduced AHA-supported legislation addressing mental health and substance use disorder facility shortages. The Mental Health Infrastructure Improvement Act (H.R. 3266) would establish a new federal loan and loan guarantee program within the Department of Health and Human Services to build or renovate mental health or substance use disorder treatment facilities. At least a quarter of the funding would be reserved for pediatric- and adolescent-serving facilities. The bill would also prioritize facilities located in high-need, underserved or rural areas, and those capable of providing integrated care for patients with complex needs.
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lawmakers reintroduce bill supporting construction of mental health treatment facilities

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more