Lawmakers reintroduce bill supporting construction of mental health treatment facilities

Reps. Jennifer McClellan, D-Va., and Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., today reintroduced AHA-supported legislation addressing mental health and substance use disorder facility shortages. The Mental Health Infrastructure Improvement Act (H.R. 3266) would establish a new federal loan and loan guarantee program within the Department of Health and Human Services to build or renovate mental health or substance use disorder treatment facilities. At least a quarter of the funding would be reserved for pediatric- and adolescent-serving facilities. The bill would also prioritize facilities located in high-need, underserved or rural areas, and those capable of providing integrated care for patients with complex needs.



