Varonis to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

The 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference, November 19 – 20, in New York. The presentation is scheduled for November 19 at 2:40 p.m. ET.

The Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit, December 3 – 4, in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. The presentation is scheduled for December 3 at 12:45 p.m. PT.

The UBS Global Technology and AI Conference, December 2 – 5, in Scottsdale, AZ. The presentation is scheduled for December 4 at 11:35 a.m. MT.

The Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference, December 11 – 12, in San Francisco. The presentation is scheduled for December 12 at 10:25 a.m. PT.

The audio presentations will be webcast live and available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis' website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

