Angi Inc. Earnings Release Available on Company's Website

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) posted its third quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings . As announced previously, Angi Inc. and IAC will host a conference call to discuss both companies’ respective third quarter results and to answer questions. The call will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of Angi Inc., Jeffrey Kip, CEO of Angi Inc., and Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO of IAC, will participate.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the Angi site at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings .

About Angi Inc.

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their business. We started in 1995 with a simple goal to help people find skilled home pros in their area. Now more than 25 years later, we've evolved to help people with everything from finding, booking and hiring a skilled pro, to researching costs, finding inspiration and discovering project possibilities. With an extensive nationwide network of skilled home pros, Angi has helped more than 150 million people maintain, repair, renovate and improve their homes and has helped hundreds of thousands of small local businesses grow.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

