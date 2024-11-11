Celldex Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HAMPTON, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming conferences:

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference on Tuesday, November 12th at 4:00 p.m. ET

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3rd at 4:15 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations” page of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. Replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the science at the intersection of mast cell biology and the development of transformative therapeutics for patients. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with severe inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune and other devastating diseases. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact

Sarah Cavanaugh

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration

(508) 864-8337

scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till

Meru Advisors

(484) 788-8560

ptill@meruadvisors.com

