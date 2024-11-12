Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner takes home the 2024 Ac Design Council Excellence Award for Sustainability

As a recognized and highly awarded national leader, Margaret's has spent the last decade enhancing its leather care for couture and specialty garments. Margaret's unique selling points include its in-house, highly experienced in-house artisans. 2024 Ac Design Excellence Award for Sustainability awarded to Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner has designed many proprietary processes for restoring, cleaning, and repairing leathers, suedes, and textiles.

The award pays homage to my team of leather craft experts and renowned masters and our heritage since 1953 as a highly awarded national leader and the first Five-Star Certified Cleaner.” — Chuck Horst, President

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margarets the Couture Cleaner is incredibly honored to receive the prestigious Ac 2024 Design Excellence Award from the Accessories Council for Sustainability.

ABOUT MARGARET'S THE COUTURE CLEANER

Since its founding in 1953, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner has assembled a dedicated and experienced service team and developed a reputation for excellence. They have designed many proprietary processes for restoring, cleaning, and repairing leathers, suedes, and textiles.

As a recognized and highly awarded national leader and the first Five-Star Certified Cleaner, Margaret's has spent the last decade enhancing the skills and techniques needed to care for the finest leathers, couture, and specialty garments. Margaret's the Couture Cleaner has the expertise and artisans on staff and is the nation's leading service provider for couture and vintage apparel, costumes, handbags, bridal gowns, and leathers for luxury retailers and consumers nationwide through CleanByMail®.

Margaret’s specializes in restoring damaged garments, leathers, and handbags. We regularly remove stains that others could not. In addition, they offer complimentary video analysis and consultation nationwide regarding unusual issues that can occur and provide expert recommendations on the best solutions. www.margarets.com

ABOUT THE ACCESSORIES COUNCIL

The Accessories Council is a not-for-profit international trade organization established in 1994. Their mission is to stimulate global consumer awareness and demand for fashion accessory products. Serve the industry globally, generating over $50.8 billion annually in the United States alone.

Over the past 29 years, membership has grown internationally to include over 330 companies and organizations, representing the world's leading brand names, designers, publications, retailers, and associated providers for the accessories, eyewear, and footwear industries.

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Introduction

