Rental Assistance Available for Homeowners, Renters in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Homeowners and renters in North Carolina may be eligible for FEMA Rental Assistance if they cannot live in their homes because of damage due to Tropical Storm Helene.

FEMA Rental Assistance is a grant to provide survivors with a temporary place to live while they repair or rebuild their home. This money can be used to rent a place to live, such as a house, apartment, hotel room, RV or other options while your home is repaired, or while you look for a new place to live.

Rental Assistance can cover:

Temporary housing while you are unable to live in your permanent residence.

Rent, security deposits and the cost of essential utilities (gas, water and electric).

Short-term hotel stays while you look for a place to rent.

If you are deemed eligible for FEMA Rental Assistance, the initial grant is for two months. The first step in receiving any assistance from FEMA is to apply for federal assistance. You can do this in several ways: Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, via the FEMA App or by calling 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.