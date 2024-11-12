Buddy Moon: Lisa & Tom (City of Grove)” by Rhonda Boehm Takes Readers on a Journey of Love,Redemption,and Self-Discovery

Book Cover The Author Rhonda Boehm

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In “Buddy Moon: Lisa & Tom (City of Grove)”, author Rhonda Boehm delivers an engaging romance set against the idyllic backdrop of Hawaii. The story follows two people from vastly different worlds, each on their journey of healing and self-acceptance, as they attempt to open their hearts to love while grappling with their pasts.Tom Jeffreys, a successful architect from the city, is done with one-night flings and is now in search of true love. When he travels to Hawaii as the best man in his friend Mason’s wedding, he finds himself on a "Buddy Moon," a group honeymoon with other couples, and meets Lisa Collins. A small-town artist fighting to break into the art world, Lisa’s guarded demeanor stems from a painful history that makes her wary of love. But Tom, with his own hidden scars, piques her curiosity and ignites an attraction that grows despite her hesitations.As their connection deepens, Tom and Lisa struggle with their insecurities and the question of whether they can be vulnerable enough to share their pasts—and whether doing so could lead them to a future together. Buddy Moon captivates readers with its blend of romance, redemption, and the promise of new beginnings, even as it introduces an ensemble of unforgettable characters whose stories will continue in future novels.About the AuthorRhonda Boehm, a Texas native, writes from the heart with a passion for romance and women’s stories. After earning her Master’s in Theology from Southern Methodist University, she pursued writing after retiring. Rhonda’s inspiration comes from her faith, family, and the everyday lives of women seeking purpose and happiness. Rhonda lives with her husband, her beloved mixed-breed cat, and nearby grandchildren who bring joy to her days and often accompany her to church and the movies. Rhonda’s unique style of blending spiritual themes with contemporary romance has captivated readers across genres.The inspiration for Buddy Moon: Lisa & Tom (City of Grove) came to author Rhonda Boehm in an unexpected flash of humor and creativity. “I was walking through my living room when I heard a newscast about a Buddy Moon in Alaska involving just four people,” she shares. “In my mind, that soon expanded to eight people—four couples—and I immediately began to imagine all the things that could go wrong on such a trip. I couldn’t help but laugh, and the idea for Buddy Moon was born.”The book took only six months to write, a striking contrast to Rhonda’s first novel, which took five years. “This one just flowed,” she reflects, capturing the humor, heart, and spontaneity that inspired her from the outset.Message from the Author“I thoroughly enjoyed writing the book. I want the readers to have fun reading the book. I hope the readers enjoy the Hawaiian landscape, the beautiful beaches rich traditions, the warmth of the local people which shape the way Lisa and Tom experience their trip.”Author Rhonda Boehm’s latest romance novel, Buddy Moon: Lisa & Tom (City of Grove), is already making waves with readers and industry insiders alike. Recently, she participated in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford. Catch Rhonda Boehm's engaging TV interview where she delves into the inspiration and story behind Buddy Moon: Lisa & Tom (City of Grove). Watch the full interview on YouTube to gain exclusive insights into the author’s creative process, character inspirations, and upcoming projects. (Watch the Interview with Logan Crawford)Her work was also reviewed by Kirkus Reviews, garnering attention and praise for its relatable characters and unique take on love and adventure. Boehm’s participation at the LA Book Festival in 2023 marked another milestone, where she introduced her engaging narrative style to new audiences. This promotional journey has enriched her connection with readers, offering them an inside look into her writing journey and the heart behind Buddy Moon.“Buddy Moon: Lisa & Tom (City of Grove) “is now available for romance lovers everywhere. With relatable characters and a compelling story of love, this novel promises to inspire, uplift, and captivate. Rhonda Boehm’s next installments will continue to follow the journeys of the City of Grove’s residents as they navigate love and life’s trials in the search for true happiness. This book is available for purchase at Amazon, IngramSpark, Barnes & Noble and other major online retailers or simply click these links to explore purchasing options:Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Buddy-Moon-Lisa-City-Grove-ebook/dp/B0CW1GM2DX IngramSpark: https://shop.ingramspark.com/b/084?8LdRhjLgCADsScoZukvGMRtdVB2PDFh3ovr0awJ9tgD and Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/buddy-moon-rhonda-boehm/1145064591?ean=9798869195944

Buddy Moon: Lisa & Tom (City of Grove) by Rhonda Boehm on Spotlight

