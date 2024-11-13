Mia Labs Integrates With Tekion to Bring Seamless Connectivity To The Automotive Ecosystem

API integration makes data sharing more efficient for technology partners serving dealers and OEMs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mia Labs, Inc., today announced an integration with Tekion, innovator of the first cloud-native platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem, to enhance collaboration and drive seamless connectivity for the automotive industry. This partnership aims to deliver 24/7 conversational AI phone capabilities for dealerships and service centers via Tekion's Automotive Partner Cloud (APC), enhancing efficiency and ecosystem support for dealerships.

Through this partnership with Tekion, dealers can now connect Mia with Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) seamlessly, in real-time, making data sharing faster and easier than ever. Mia answers the phone 24/7 for dealerships and service centers by integrating directly into a store’s CRM, DMS, and inventory system. Mia rescues leads by automatically answering questions and booking appointments like a human, so that stores will never miss a phone lead again. Furthermore, Mia streamlines operations for sales, service, parts, and the front desk.

For example, Mia’s actively rescues 100% of missed and after-hours calls for Vanguard Kia of Arlington, a dealership in Texas that serves a high volume of phone calls. Mia handles these calls and resolves customer needs automatically so that the BDC representatives and service advisors can focus on higher-order priorities, especially during opening hours.

“Before the integration between Tekion and Mia, [our service department] was very hectic from 7 to 9 am and we would see between 30 to 50 customers,” explains Kyle Gunsolus, Service Director at Vanguard Kia of Arlington. “Trying to check all those customers in and answering almost every single phone call took up a lot of time. Now that Mia can automatically book service appointments through Tekion, my advisors can spend more time with customers. In the first quarter of this year, Mia answered 4,000 calls to book almost 400 oil change appointments directly within our DMS, so she has been very helpful. I would probably have to have three additional people in a BDC to handle those calls.”

Mia is a leading automated phone service for dealerships and service centers powered by modern AI technologies. Mia’s patent-pending conversational voice AI techniques empower stores to capture every phone call and meet their customers’ needs with human-like conversation. Mia’s deep integrations transform her into a super employee who is available 24/7 as the store’s first line of defense. Tekion’s ARC is the first and fastest cloud-native platform including all functionalities of a DMS and accompanying tech stack to run a seamless retail business. Through the ARC platform, Tekion APC brings together approved and certified partners to focus on driving innovation and efficiency through seamless connectivity, ultimately benefiting automotive consumers. The Mia/Tekion integration enhances the ARC DMS workflow, enables staff efficiency, streamlines processes and improves consumer experience.

About Mia Labs, Inc.

Mia is the future of automated telephony. Starting in the automotive industry, Mia ensures that dealerships and service centers across the nation never miss another phone lead. Using patent-pending AI methodologies, Mia speaks to customers like a human and streamlines store operations to rescue profit and save time. Mia can speak multiple languages and is customizable for sales, service, parts, and the front desk.

Media Contact, Mia Labs, Inc.: contact@mia.inc

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever.

For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

Media Contact, Tekion: Marylou Hastert press@tekion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

