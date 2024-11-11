Robert Johns Releases The Fighters: A Trilogy – Stories of Personal Conflict and Rediscovery

Three lives, three struggles: navigating identity, purpose, and cultural expectations.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Robert Johns introduces The Fighters: A Trilogy, a compelling narrative of three stories whose diverse protagonists each navigate personal conflicts in a journey of self-discovery, each offering a distinct perspective on the human struggle:Christmas 1968: When Janice finds herself unhappy in her picture-perfect marriage, she begins questioning the heavy social expectations set upon her. As she takes steps to create a life she truly wants for herself, she becomes a leader of dangerous antiwar protests and faces uncertainty over whether her Iowa farm family will still support her.The Fighters: A single parent and recent divorcee, Pat struggles to balance family priorities and work while he vies for the county administrator job. Under fire from an unfounded smear campaign, he discovers rampant political corruption and sexual harassment as he fights to clear his name and expose his powerful rivals.A Father’s Heir: Dana, the son of an Iranian immigrant, is torn over his father’s dying request to become involved in the family business. Uncertain of his father’s true intent, he grows even more wary when he faces threats of financial failure and violence from his father’s sinister business partner, who has complex ties to the past.Robert Johns earned a master of arts in English from the University of Iowa in 1976. After a career in academia and the public sector, he became active in the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis. His debut novel, O’Brien’s Broken Play, was published in October 2023.“I was inspired by the choices people make in conflict, especially when individual struggles are in the face of cultural forces,” Johns said. “Through The Fighters: A Trilogy, I hope readers will reflect on how these personal and cultural clashes shape who we are and who we choose to become.”The Fighters: A Trilogy is available now. To learn more about Robert Johns and his work, visit https://www.robertjohns-author.com/

