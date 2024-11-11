CEO Victor Gonzalez Herrera Expands Humanitarian Efforts Through Plan Simi III

Plan Simi III

By responding to immediate needs, we aim to make a meaningful impact in people's lives—sometimes it takes just one small act to spark hope.” — Victor Gonzalez Herrera

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plan Simi III , a humanitarian branch of Farmacias Similares , has taken its mission across borders, reaching families in the U.S. for the first time. While not yet operating commercially in the United States, the initiative led by Victor Gonzalez Herrera , CEO and long-time advocate for accessible health services, has already provided essential support to 70 low-income families, supplying food and critical resources to meet basic needs.Launched in 1994, Plan Simi III initially set out to help communities in Mexico recover from natural disasters. The program provides food, medical consultations, and crucial items to people facing the aftermath of these events through medical aid brigades.Under Victor Gonzalez Herrera's leadership, this outreach has grown to serve over 33 communities in Mexican states such as Puebla, Jalisco, and Guerrero. In the past year alone, over 22,000 families and 111,000 individuals received aid.In the past year alone, Plan Simi III intensified its outreach efforts, reaching more than 33 communities in Mexico. In 2023, the initiative assisted over 22,000 families, approximately 111,000 individuals, across five states: Puebla, Jalisco, Baja California Sur, Guerrero, and Sinaloa."We designed Plan Simi III with one goal: to support those who need it most," said Victor Gonzalez Herrera. "By responding to immediate needs, we aim to make a meaningful impact in people's lives—sometimes it takes just one small act to spark hope."Plan Simi III's recent work in the United States reflects an expanded vision for helping vulnerable populations outside of Mexico. The team's recent efforts demonstrate a readiness to address basic needs wherever they arise, reinforcing Farmacias Similares' approach to community-centered support.Beyond this recent outreach, Plan Simi III has streamlined its responses, allowing faster mobilization in crisis situations. From quick setup for emergency consultations to distribution of essential items, each aspect of the program works to lessen the hardships of those affected.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.