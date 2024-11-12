J. Blanton Plumbing Sponsors Park District of Highland Park’s Winter Wonderland Event 2024

J. Blanton Plumbing proudly sponsors the Park District of Highland Park's Winter Wonderland Event 2024, offering trusted services like continuous water heaters, emergency plumbing, and comprehensive plumbing repair. A J. Blanton Plumbing technician installs a continuous water heater, providing reliable plumbing repair and emergency plumbing services in support of the Park District of Highland Park's Winter Wonderland Event 2024.

Supporting a Magical Holiday Celebration for Highland Park Families

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Blanton Plumbing, a trusted plumbing service provider in Chicagoland, is proud to sponsor the Park District of Highland Park’s Winter Wonderland Event on December 6, 2024. This festive event, held from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the West Ridge Center (636 Ridge Road, Highland Park), invites families to experience the joy of the holiday season with activities and entertainment for all ages. J. Blanton Plumbing is thrilled to support this cherished community tradition and join families in celebrating the spirit of the season.About Winter WonderlandThe Winter Wonderland Event transforms the West Ridge Center into a series of holiday-themed rooms, each offering a unique activity for guests to enjoy. Attendees can expect an enchanting atmosphere with twinkling lights, holiday music, and festive décor as they gather with family and friends. The Park District of Highland Park ( www.pdhp.org ) has designed this event to bring the community together, fostering holiday cheer and creating lasting memories.J. Blanton Plumbing’s Commitment to Community and Quality ServiceWhile J. Blanton Plumbing is honored to be part of this holiday event, the company remains dedicated to providing reliable plumbing services for Highland Park and beyond. Known for fast emergency plumber support, expert plumbing services, and innovative solutions like water heater installations, J. Blanton Plumbing aims to keep homes warm and functional through the winter months. Continuous Water Heater Solutions: J. Blanton Plumbing provides high-efficiency continuous water heater installations, ensuring that families have an uninterrupted supply of hot water, even during the busiest holiday season.- Emergency Plumber Services: Plumbing emergencies can happen at any time, and J. Blanton Plumbing offers 24/7 services to address urgent issues promptly and effectively.- Comprehensive Plumbing Repair : From leaks to complex repairs, J. Blanton Plumbing’s team is ready to tackle any plumbing repair needs, helping homeowners maintain safe and comfortable environments year-round.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has been a reliable plumbing service provider in the Chicagoland area for over 30 years. Specializing in continuous water heater installations, emergency plumber assistance, and plumbing repair, the company is dedicated to ensuring safe, efficient, and comfortable homes for local families. As a proud sponsor of the Park District of Highland Park’s Winter Wonderland Event, J. Blanton Plumbing is committed to supporting the communities it serves.Contact InformationFor more information about J. Blanton Plumbing, please visit our website or contact our Northbrook office:J. Blanton Plumbing, Sewer & Drain1945 Techny Rd #11, Northbrook, IL 60062(224) 326-4864

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.