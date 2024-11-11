YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services Release Advanced Job Search Course Named Job Search Aikido

Alexandria, VA – YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services, a top career coaching company, is excited to announce the release of its advanced Job search course named Job Search Aikido. The new course has been expertly designed to equip individuals with the tools, motivation, and focus to aim high and achieve career success.

Created by one of the principals of YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services, Michael Akbar, who is a renowned career coach with extensive experience helping professionals from all sectors transition into their ideal jobs, Job Search Aikido offers a range of effective strategies and techniques to help individuals acquire a new job, receive a promotion and have the potential to earn 18-20% more.

“This course is designed for professionals seeking a career change or those who want to land a more rewarding position even when they are not the most qualified candidate,” said a spokesperson for YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services. “The goal is to help you land your dream job in 8 weeks or less without applying online!”

Job Search Aikido provides professionals with the key ways to motivate themselves for success by offering them interview skills, crucial resume tips, and how to expand their network to bypass HR and meet with key decision makers, who are pivotal in helping them advance in their career.

The 3 core modules of YES Career Coaching & resume writing services Job Search Aikido includes:

Module 1 – Discovery: In the first module of the course, professionals are taught how to best leverage their personality, strengths, and weaknesses, as well as their likes and dislikes, to find their unique competitive advantage. This module also shows individuals how to find and build their target companies and contacts to locate their ideal role.

Module 2 – Preparation: The second module details how to build an eye-catching resume, cover, and LinkedIn Profile before explaining how best to utilize Job Search Aikido to build and expand their network of advocates.

Module 3 – Action and Results: The final module demonstrates how to get the most out of Job Search Aikido’s contact management, as well as how to achieve outreach goals, how to reach out, who to reach out to, what to say, and what to come away with. In addition to this invaluable advice, the course will highlight key networking events, how to gain intel during interviews, get an offer, and exceed compensation expectations.

With an array of happy client testimonials and an impressive track record helping professionals achieve their career goals, YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services is confident its new job search course will empower individuals to secure their dream job but also offer a full refund within 30 days for those who didn’t achieve the desired results.

YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services encourages individuals interested in its new course to visit its website today, where they can also access a large range of helpful Resume Services, career coaching, and Outplacement Services.

About YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services

YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services—formally known as Your Edge for Success YES—has been helping people achieve their career dreams since its establishment in 2009. With a dedicated team of career coaches, certified resume writers and editors, and a 7-person expert HR Advisory Team, YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services offers a personalized and multifaceted approach for individuals to achieve their professional goals.

More Information

To learn more about YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services and the release of its advanced job search course named Job Search Aikido, please visit the website at https://www.yeswriting.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/yes-career-coaching–resume-writing-services-release-advanced-job-search-course-named-job-search-aikido/

About YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services

Building your dream career—in an organization whose mission, purpose, and values resonate with you and inspire you—takes more than a great professional or executive resume. This is true even when the resume is written by the best certified resume writer.

Contact YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services

6544 Spring Valley Dr

Alexandria

Virginia 22312

United States

202-740-3032

Website: https://www.yeswriting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.