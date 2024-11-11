QC Kinetix National Medical Director Dr. Mitchell Sheinkop is the Keynote Speaker at the International Conference on Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine

Dr. Sheinkop will advise physicians involved in Regenerative Medicine worldwide on “Translating the Potential of OrthoBiologics Treatment into Clinical Practice”





Dr. Mitchell Sheinkop

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QC Kinetix , a leader in the field of regenerative medicine, proudly announces that its National Medical Director, Dr. Mitchell Sheinkop, will advise physicians involved in Regenerative Medicine from all over the world on “Translating the Potential of OrthoBiologics Treatment into Clinical Practice” as a keynote speaker at the International Conference on Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine sponsored by Cognition Conferences, a platform for researchers to exchange ideas, share outcomes, present roadmaps, and collaborate towards building a better world.



The presentation will include key findings from a recent article in the Journal of Regenerative Medicine , Sheinkop M, Langhenry M, Sand T (2024) Two-Year Outcome in the Treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis with a Combination of Intraarticular and Intraosseous Autologous Bone Marrow Concentrate. J Regen Med 13:2.

The International Conference on Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine will be held in the enchanting city of Rome, Italy, from November 18-20, 2024. This conference will revolve around the theme of “Discovering Cutting-Edge Progress in Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine,” focusing on advancements directly impacting patient care. With over 30 scientific sessions planned, the aim is to bring together prominent figures from the stem cell research community and related fields. The conference program will feature keynote presentations, oral presentations, plenary talks, young researcher forums, poster presentations, student forums, technical workshops, symposia, start-up opportunities, and sessions to engage with professors.

With a remarkable career spanning decades as an orthopedic surgeon, educator, and pioneer in regenerative medicine, Dr. Sheinkop is the head of the medical management team at QC Kinetix. Dr. Sheinkop is responsible for focusing on the evaluation and enhancement of protocols and spearheading research and development initiatives to keep the franchise at the cutting edge of medical innovation. Dr. Sheinkop also focuses on refining practitioners' training and certification processes, underlining the critical role of evidence-based medicine within regenerative care practices.



Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Dr. Sheinkop's educational background includes undergraduate studies at the University of Illinois and medical training at Chicago Medical School, culminating in a residency at Northwestern University. His career has seen him traverse international boundaries as a surgeon and visiting lecturer, delivering educational sessions in diverse locales such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Istanbul, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland, Russia, Romania, and Austria. His scholarly contributions include authoring over 70 works in various esteemed publications and peer-reviewed journals, cementing his reputation as a foremost authority in orthopedics and regenerative medicine.



About QC Kinetix

QC Kinetix is a franchise company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, leading the way in promoting an active lifestyle through comprehensive regenerative medicine treatments designed to address musculoskeletal conditions and joint pain.

QC Kinetix leverages the body's inherent healing properties through state-of-the-art natural biologic treatments, offering alternatives to invasive surgery and addictive pain medications. QC Kinetix also offers hair restoration treatment for men and women, low testosterone therapy for men, and a line of supplements for joint health, men's health, and hair health.

With rapid expansion underway throughout the United States, the healthcare franchise currently operates in over 100 cities. QC Kinetix clinics are committed to maximizing the body's ability to alleviate pain and restore health from within, significantly enhancing overall function and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.qckinetix.com .



