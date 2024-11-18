Previously Unknown Lawren Harris Painting Expected to Exceed $2,000,000 in Waddington's Auction

Lawren Stewart Harris (1885-1970) NORTH SHORE, LAKE SUPERIOR, CA. 1927, Oil on canvas, 40.5 x 31.25 in. Estimate $2,000,000-$3,000,000 CAD Kent Monkman (b. 1965), Cree, POSTMODERN, 2013, Acrylic on canvas, 36 x 27 in. Estimate $40,000-$60,000 CAD Manno (1923-1973), Iqaluit (Frobisher Bay,) BEAR ON ICE, 1964, Estimate $8,000-$12,000 CAD

'North Shore, Lake Superior' headlines three major auctions offered by Canada's oldest auction company.

'North Shore, Lake Superior' is a fantastic and exciting work, previously unknown to the Lawren S. Harris Inventory project, making it such a thrill to have the chance for it to be rediscovered.” — Alec Blair, Director, Lawren S. Harris Inventory Project

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waddington's major fall auction season features exceptional works by renowned Canadian, international, First Nations, and Inuit artists.A Lake Superior canvas by Lawren Harris highlights this major fall auction of Canadian and International Art, alongside a charming composition by Jean Paul Lemieux, an important early abstract by Rita Letendre, an urban scene by Peter Clapham Sheppard, and three iconic sculptures by British artist Lynn Chadwick. Other notable artists represented in this auction include William Kurelek, Jean McEwen, James Wilson Morrice, Sorel Etrog, Edward Seago, David Hockney, and Shirin Neshat.Lawren Stewart Harris, Canadian'North Shore, Lake Superior', circa 1927Gifted by Harris soon after it was painted and remaining in the same family ever since, this painting emerges as a welcomed and significant addition to the lauded catalogue of the artist. 'North Shore, Lake Superior' is a prime example of Harris at the peak of his landscape career and depicts one of his most important subjects. An evocative and striking canvas, it radiates with the dramatic northern light and bold forms that one immediately associates with his work. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the painting will benefit the International Retinoblastoma Consortium.Lynn Chadwick, British'Walking Cloaked Figure 1', 1978'Maquette V Walking Woman', 1984'Three Sitting Figures', 1976.Celebrated as one of the most exciting artists to emerge from the post-war period in Britain, Chadwick's work continues to inspire and influence new generations of sculptors and remains sought after by collectors looking to rediscover the innovations of British post-war artists. Chadwick's work in the 1970s and 80s was characterised by a move toward figuration, centred around winged or robed bodies in motion, perched on slender legs. Of the three sculptures offered in this auction, there is movement in each, whether the subjects are sitting, standing or walking.An important work by Kent Monkman leads the First Nations Art auction, in addition to early works by Daphne Odjig, works by Norval Morrisseau, Alex Janvier, Norman Tait, David Neel, Chief Henry Speck Sr., Tim Paul, Robert Charles Davidson, Corey Bulpitt, and others.Kent Monkman, Cree'Postmodern', 2013Not content to fuse the modernist iconography of the 20th century with the trauma of the 21st, 'Postmodern' layers in the sometimes problematic art historical legacy of the 19th century in a complex and compelling canvas by the artist. The work is notable for its intimate scale, executed in a size more typically found in Monkman's studies, uncommon in the artist's finished works.Daphne Odjig, Nishnaabe-Neshnabe (Odawa-Potawatomi)'The Legend of Nanabush', 1968Acrylic on Kraft paper, sight 31.5 x 59.5 inThe mythical figure Nanabush was a favourite childhood character of Odjig. Drawn to the transformative powers embodied by this sometimes trickster, sometimes teacher spirit, it was a subject she enjoyed revisiting throughout her career. Gifted by the artist in the early 1970s to the financial advisor for the Odjig Gallery, this significant early work by the artist is offered for sale for the first time since being painted in 1968.Known internationally for their expertise in Inuit art, Waddington’s presents Manno’s iconic 1964 sculpture “Bear on Ice”, offered for the first time since 1978, in their major fall auction. Also featured are notable sculpture and graphics by Pauta Saila, Kenojuak Ashevak, Osuitok Ipeelee, Parr, Luke Anguhadluq, David Ruben Piqtoukun, Davie Atchealak, John Pangnark, Ruth Qaulluaryuk, Manasie Akpaliapik, Nick Sikkuark, Napachie Pootoogook, Joe Kiloonik, Oviloo Tunnillie, Jessie Oonark, Bill Nasogaluak, Sheouak Petaulassie, Joe Talirunili, and others.Manno, Iqaluit (Frobisher Bay)Bear on Ice, 1964Stone sculpture, 16.25 x 12.5 x 2.75 in'Bear on Ice' is one of a handful of documented works by the talented Iqaluit (Frobisher Bay) artist, Manno. Originally sold by Waddington's in 1967 to legendary collector William Eccles, it was featured in the seminal touring exhibition of Inuit art, Sculpture of the Inuit: Masterworks of the Canadian Arctic in 1971, bringing Inuit art to North American and European collectors. Waddington's sold the sculpture again in 1978 following Eccles' death and is proud it has returned to Waddington's once more.Osuitok Ipeelee, Kinngait (Cape Dorset)'Striding Caribou', circa 1988,Stone sculpture, 16.25 x 12.5 x 2.75 inThe artist’s unparalleled talent for depicting caribou embraced their often lithe and delicate proportions, but also their range of personalities. The auction offers two additional variations on the subject, each graduated in size, and charmingly varied in stance and character. In 'Striding Caribou', Osuitok has oriented the caribou with exacting skill in the stone to capture the wetted nose and mouth of the animal with a vein of contrasting light greenKenojuak Ashevak, Kinngait (Cape Dorset)'Dogs See the Spirits', 1960 and 'Birds from the Sea', 1960Both: sealskin stencils, sheet 19 x 24 inThese masterworks by internationally acclaimed artist Kenojuak were included in the 1961 release of the legendary Cape Dorset Print Collection, which featured some of the most important masterpieces of Northern graphics.AUCTION INFORMATIONThe auctions are offered online from November 7 to November 28, 2024.Inuit Art Auction: Bidding starts to close at 6 pm ET.First Nations Art Auction: Bidding starts to close at 7 pm ET.Canadian & International Fine Art Auction: Bidding starts to close at 8 pm ET.All bidders must register to participate in these auctions.PUBLIC PREVIEWSVisit Waddington's Toronto gallery at 100 Broadview Avenue:Saturday, November 23 from 12 noon to 4 pmSunday, November 24 from 12 noon to 4 pmMonday, November 25 from 10 am to 5 pmTuesday, November 26 from 10 am to 5 pmOr by appointment.Full galleries are available online and via downloadable digital catalogues.ABOUT WADDINGTON'SCanada's auction house since 1850, Waddington's celebrates its 175th anniversary in 2025. The iconic auction company connects Canadian and international collectors across the most diverse offering of specialty areas in the country, including Asian, Canadian, First Nations, International, and Inuit Art, Decorative Arts & Design, Fine Jewellery and Watches, and Fine Wine and Spirits.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.