Manatee Gynecology Opens Second 3D Mammography Suite, Expanding Access to Life-Saving Breast Cancer Screenings

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manatee Gynecology , West Bradenton’s leading women’s health clinic, is proud to announce the opening of its second 3D Mammography Suite. This expansion highlights the clinic’s commitment to breast cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. Recognizing a growing local demand for mammography, Dr. Kinnari Desai, owner and physician, saw the need to address screening delays and increase access by expanding the clinic’s mammogram technician team.As the first clinic in Manatee County to offer in-office mammography, Manatee Gynecology now leads the region with two state-of-the-art mammogram machines. This enhancement allows the clinic to serve a greater number of patients, reducing wait times and improving access to essential screenings for women across Bradenton and surrounding areas.“Our patients’ health is our priority,” said Dr. Desai. “As a community-focused clinic, we’re always searching for ways to elevate our services, ensuring that women in Bradenton and nearby areas have access to top-quality healthcare. Breast cancer detection is a cornerstone of women’s health, and we are honored to lead in this crucial aspect of care.”In addition to the luxury 3D Mammogram Suite, Manatee Gynecology has partnered with Hologic, a global leader in women’s health technology, to train a local X-ray technician to become certified in mammography, enabling them to advance in their career. This initiative tackles the national shortage of trained mammogram professionals, enabling more women in the community to access these essential screenings promptly. If you are an X-ray technician with a passion for women’s health and are interested in being part of the Manatee Gynecology team, please contact our office.This suite also strengthens the clinic’s unique offering of seamlessly scheduled annual exams paired with a same-day mammogram . Patients no longer need to make separate appointments or take additional time off work to access comprehensive women’s health care. Manatee Gynecology offers convenient, same-day scheduling, empowering women to prioritize their health with ease.Imagine a gynecology practice that has gone beyond standard medical care by integrating a mammogram suite designed with spa-like comfort and luxury. The office has invested in creating a space where patients feel relaxed and pampered, transforming the typical clinical environment of a mammogram room into a serene and inviting retreat. By offering a luxurious touch, the practice turns a routine mammogram into an experience.“Our goal has always been to care for the women in our community with compassion and convenience,” added Dr. Desai. “By providing the latest 3D mammography technology and making screenings easier, we help ensure that no one falls through the cracks. Early detection is key to better health outcomes, and we are committed to offering the best possible care.”For the third consecutive year, Manatee Gynecology has been recognized as Bradenton’s Best Women’s Health Clinic. The clinic remains a trusted partner in women’s healthcare, committed to making exceptional care accessible, affordable, and convenient for all women in the Bradenton area.

