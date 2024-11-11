Void by Hanna Park Wins Bronze in A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

Void

Innovative Integrated Design Platform Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Void by Hanna Park as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by the Void design platform within the graphic design industry.Void's integrated design strategy, which seamlessly combines planning and practice, aligns with the evolving trends and demands of the graphic design industry. By offering a platform that fosters creativity and imagination, Void provides practical benefits to users, enabling them to express themselves through minimalist and flexible designs that adapt to various brands and products.The award-winning design stands out for its unique visual characteristics, achieved through the development of a graphic motif symbolizing the concept of void. By incorporating strokes associated with the brand slogan, "Unobtrusive design," Void effectively communicates the intersection of customer benefits and values through a compelling visual language.This recognition from the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a testament to Void's commitment to pushing the boundaries of creative design. It inspires the team behind Void to continue exploring innovative approaches and delivering design solutions that resonate with the modern and progressive aesthetic of the graphic design industry.Project MembersVoid was designed by a talented team led by Art Director Hanna Park. The project members include Designer Hyesu Lim, Designer Yura Lee, Designer Jonghwan Kang, Designer Seohee Lee, and Designer Jieun Choi, each contributing their expertise to the success of the Void design platform.Interested parties may learn more at:About Hanna ParkWith extensive experience in publications, Hanna Park establishes brand identities and implements overall design directions. By efficiently managing resources and work processes, Hanna Park continuously improves performance and creates results aligned with organizational values. Through strategic brand portfolio management, Hanna Park presents consistent brand power and has won multiple prizes in overseas contests, further enhancing brand image.About VoidVoid is a creative partner that plans and designs brand experiences. By offering a minimalist design approach, Void allows each product to stand out within its platform. Void seeks diversity of expression through flexible designs that can be expanded across various brands, establishing a modern and progressive design tone to convey a trendy image.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that exhibit a high level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards, blending form and function effectively to enhance people's lives.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that attracts visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures from the graphic design and visual communication industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry professionals, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://graphicsdesigncompetition.com

