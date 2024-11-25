Fieldstream.ai Joins the TapClicks Marketplace, Leveraging AI for Marketing ROI

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced a new technology collaboration and marketing partnership with Fieldstream AI, the successful startup providing a state-of-the-art Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) and analytics engine that leverages AI to help brands optimize Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS). Fieldstream AI is now part of the TapClicks Marketplace.

This collaboration combines the strengths of TapClicks, the widely-adopted leader in marketing automation and operations, plus the Fieldstream AI analytics engine, for an accessible, rapid, and highly effective solution. Now, clients can meticulously assess and optimize the incremental impact of all media channels. This strategic approach is designed to embrace more sophisticated measurement and optimization, and maximize both revenue and ROAS for agencies, direct clients, and brands.

Fieldstream AI is part of a revolutionary industry trend as second generation, AI-powered MMM start-ups help marketers make more accurate and precise marketing investments, creating a first mover advantage for early adopters.

Staffan Engström, Co-Founder and CEO at Fieldstream AI, commented, “TapClicks has rapidly risen as a market leader in marketing optimization, fueled by an unmatched entrepreneurial spirit and cutting-edge technology, empowering hundreds of marketers daily to make smarter, faster decisions. As the perfect mentor and partner for Fieldstream, we couldn’t be prouder to join forces with TapClicks, driving the future of marketing intelligence together.”

“Fieldstream AI is a leading data science partner for media agencies throughout Europe and Asia, elevating Marketing Mix Modeling to new heights,” stated Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer of TapClicks. “Their cutting-edge platform harnesses the power of advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence to continuously refine and optimize outcomes for marketers and agencies. We are pleased to partner with Fieldstream AI.”

The Fieldstream AI marketing analytics platform, based on AI technology, helps businesses make informed decisions using data. Clients can easily track and analyze marketing efforts across various channels, obtain comprehensive insights into campaign performance and ROI, and refine their marketing strategy. Additionally, the scenario planning tool can assist in optimizing, forecasting, and monitoring future marketing investments.

Now, as a special promotion, when customers schedule a meeting to discuss their marketing optimization strategy and discover how to achieve up to 30% higher ROI, they will receive a complimentary $2,500 in credits. Learn more here: https://www.tapclicks.com/marketplace/fieldstream.

TapClicks and Fieldstream AI are unified in offering the latest in AI-driven marketing technology to increase marketing ROI and better serve their clients. This new Marketplace solution is available now, worldwide.

About Fieldstream AI:

Fieldstream AI set out to transform the marketing industry. The essential art and creativity should be complemented by science instead of guesswork. Fieldstream AI‘s mission is to provide science-based insights to companies worldwide, and thus help the industry as a whole towards better, more efficient and measurable marketing, with higher quality, stronger impact, and increased measurability. Fieldstream is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Please see www.fieldstream.ai and LinkedIn, www.linkedin.com/company/fieldstream.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks, please visit www.tapclicks.com.

