e-volve Achieves 5-Star Changemaker Certification from HP Amplify Impact Program for the Third Year Running

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- e-volve , a leader in IT hardware, software, and services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 5-Star Changemaker Certification from the HP Amplify Impact Program for the third consecutive year. This prestigious recognition affirms e-volve’s steadfast commitment to nurturing sustainable transformation across the technology industry and promoting positive change in environmental, social, and community-focused areas.HP Amplify Impact, HP Inc.'s global sustainability program, encourages its partners to drive significant progress toward HP’s comprehensive goals, which include achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the HP value chain by 2040. Through the Amplify Impact Program, partners like e-volve are empowered to act as agents of change, promoting responsible practices across three key pillars: Planet, People, and Community.David Simpson, CEO of e-volve, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for this continued partnership with HP: “We’re honoured to be recognised once again as a 5-Star Changemaker by the HP Amplify Impact Program. This certification highlights our dedication to integrating sustainability into all aspects of our operations and collaborating with our clients and partners to drive meaningful environmental and social impact. Our mission is to create a sustainable future that benefits both people and the planet, and we look forward to advancing that mission with HP’s continued support.”In line with the HP Amplify Impact Program’s pillars, e-volve has focused its efforts on:- Planet: Leading efforts to transition toward a low-carbon economy by reducing and offsetting the environmental impact of its operations, products, and services, in collaboration with clients and suppliers.- People: Emphasising diversity, equity, inclusion, and well-being within its workforce, as well as with clients, suppliers, and partners, creating a culture of respect and innovation.- Community: Strengthening relationships and opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities through ongoing development of its Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), with the goal of fostering respect, inclusion, and positive outcomes. e-volve has also partnered with the Community Environment Network (CEN) to support individuals and groups in Lake Macquarie, Wyong, and Gosford who are working for the environment.As an HP Amplify Impact Changemaker, e-volve will continue to collaborate closely with HP and industry partners, advancing initiatives that not only reduce environmental impact but also support clients on their sustainability journey. Utilising expertise and innovative technology, e-volve is dedicated to driving change that positively impacts both people and the planet for years to come.---ABOUT E-VOLVEe-volve is a leader in IT hardware, software, and services committed to sustainable business practices and empowering clients across various sectors to achieve their environmental and social responsibility goals. With a focus on promoting positive impact, e-volve incorporates sustainability into all aspects of its operations.ABOUT HPHP is a technology company born of the belief that companies should do more than just make a profit. They should make the world a better place.Our efforts in climate action, human rights, and digital equity prove that we are doing everything in our power to make it so.With over 80 years of actions that prove our intentions, we have the confidence to envision a world where innovation drives extraordinary contributions to humanity. And our technology – a product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions – was created to inspire this meaningful progress.

