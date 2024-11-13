Dave Alexander Center for Social Capital Announces Ten Core Principles of Social Capital Leaders

From authenticity to fairness — its flagship publication reveals the ultimate value-adding strategies of people-centric (and successful) CEOs.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Capital Insider, the premiere publication of the Dave Alexander Center for Social Capital—the nation's leading gathering place for businesses and business leaders committed to putting people first—recently celebrated its one-year anniversary by releasing its first official list of guiding principles for "people-centric" companies.

"Over the last year, we have dug deep into the minds, hearts, souls and playbooks of some of American's most insightful, most compassionate and most successful leaders to uncover the secret sauce of Social Capital," says Founder and President Chris Benguhe."The values and proven people-centric practices we exclusively revealed can help you to follow their lead and find the same success for all the right reasons."

These Ten Core Principles include authenticity, respect for family in the workplace, empowerment, respect for faith in the workplace, promotion of well-being, listening, empathy, community, excellence and fairness. Ten Core Principles of Social Capital Leaders.

These powerful and proven principles were organically and directly derived from the real-world practical policies of some of the nation's most compelling CEOs, who were exclusively interviewed and featured this year in the center's publication Social Capital Insider, www.socapcenter.com, as well as in CEO-authored articles (or Q&As), book recommendations and exclusive video interviews that dug deep into the Social Capital movement. Benguhe and his team began building the network in 2020 and have grown it to almost 200 of the most notable and forward-thinking CEOs and founders in the nation and the world.

"The words "proven" and "successful" and "people-centric" are purposeful and essential to the concept of Social Capital. Unlike many other movements, certifications and philosophies out there that might stress being a "benefit" or "sustainable" or a slew of other perfectly fine ideas, Social Capital is the only delineation that stresses the undeniable and inseparable relationship between success in business and success in the lives of all those around us," explains Benguhe.

"In other words, it's all about the value of people — employees, customers and members of the community — and how a people-first approach to business leads to better business and greater prosperity and happiness for all. As our nation and our world struggle to find their direction and their mantra, this would seem to be something we can all agree on."

