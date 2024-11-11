Stroke Onward Brings Innovative Stroke Recovery Events to Denver

Stroke Onward, a leader in stroke recovery support, announces events Denver Nov 19 & 21. These gatherings aim to foster community & facilitate dialogue.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stroke Onward , a leading organization in stroke recovery support, is proud to announce two groundbreaking events coming to Denver November 19 and 21. These gatherings aim to foster community, promote healing, and facilitate dialogue among stroke survivors, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.Speakers include Stroke Onward’s our founders Debra Meyerson (stroke survivor) + Steve Zuckerman (her carepartner) as well as:Azure Antoinette - Author, commissioned poet, diversity, equity and inclusion thought-leader, GRAMMY™ Considered Recording Artist, and patient advocate.Maggie Whittum - Denver-based filmmaker, theater artist, disability advocate, public speaker, and stroke survivor at age 33.Lucia Valdez, LCSW - Denver-based founder and CEO of Colorado Brain Injury TherapyThomas (TC) Dantzler Jr. - Colorado-based COO of CreateIT, 2008 Olympian, 2014 stroke survivorMichelle Leppert, MD - Denver-based Assistant Professor of Neurology at the University of Colorado School of MedicineLiz Wolfson - CEO of Stroke Onward. Founder of GALS Denver.The Stroke MonologuesDate: Thursday, November 21, 2024Time: 7:00 PMLocation: Eisenhower Chapel @ The Lowry Foundation, 293 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO 80230The Stroke Monologues is a powerful performance featuring a collection of monologues that express the diverse and profound experiences associated with stroke. This event highlights the emotional journey of rebuilding identity during recovery.Tickets are priced at $35 per person. For those facing financial barriers, a limited number of free tickets are available. Interested parties should contact events@strokeonward.org for more information.The Stroke Care Onward GatheringDate: Tuesday, November 19, 2024Time: 4:15 PMLocation: Clayton Early Learning, 3801 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Denver, CO 80205This dynamic panel discussion brings together practitioners from various disciplines who serve stroke survivors and their care communities. The event focuses on critical aspects of post-acute stroke recovery, with particular emphasis on the emotional journey of rebuilding identity and exploring opportunities for systems change.This is a free event, but attendees are kindly requested to RSVP to events@strokeonward.org.Both events underscore Stroke Onward's commitment to promoting healing, resilience, and community support in the stroke recovery process. By bringing together survivors, caregivers, and healthcare professionals, these gatherings aim to address the emotional and psychological aspects of stroke recovery that are often overlooked.For more information about these events or Stroke Onward's mission, please visit https://strokeonward.org/gathering/ ###About Stroke Onward:Stroke Onward is dedicated to fostering a supportive community and facilitating emotional recovery for individuals affected by stroke. Through innovative events and programs, the organization aims to promote healing, resilience, and a sense of community among stroke survivors, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

