Holiday Cooking: Tips for a Gourmet Experience with Chef Dave Beran and Taste Europe

3 Compound Butter techniques for every home chef

Taste Europe | Butter of France teams up with Chef Dave Beran for a holiday video series showcasing French butter techniques and inspiring festive recipes!

These three French butter techniques should be at every at-home cook's fingertips!” — Chef Dave Beran

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for the holidays, Taste Europe | Butter of France has teamed up with @thefeedfeed and Chef Dave Beran in a dynamic, educational video series that celebrates the artistry of cooking with French butter. Bringing a style reminiscent of the legendary Francois Pierre La Varenne — who established step-by-step French butter techniques —Chef Dave shares a modern take on these classic skills, making timeless techniques accessible for today’s home chefs.Chef Dave, owner of the restaurant, Pasjoli, in San Bernardino, CA, brings a natural warmth and calm confidence that makes learning culinary skills approachable and enjoyable. For all curious beginners and experienced chefs alike, Chef Dave shares essential French butter techniques in a step-by-step video, inviting all foodies to learn tips to elevate their cooking. Featured techniques in this series include making brown butter, creating flavorful compound butter, and mastering beurre blanc.To expand the reach of this culinary series, Taste Europe | Butter of France has partnered with three foodie influencers from FeedFeed’s network, who have each embraced the challenge of crafting easy recipes using French butter as the key ingredient. Julia (@spicyjuju), Kristen (@thedailykale), and Claire (@thefeedfeed) had the opportunity to learn from Chef Dave how French butter can elevate their holiday cooking. Inspired by his approachable techniques, they created and shared their very own easy recipes all available on TasteEurope.com — from appetizers like Coconut Shrimp with rich and creamy Whipped Citrus Beurre Blanc for dipping and steak dishes with Roasted Garlic Herb Compound Butter to holiday desserts like Brown Butter Apple Crisp. By combining chef-level techniques with easy recipes, these influencers demonstrate how French butter can become a key ingredient in home cooking.These holiday-ready dishes are showcased on Taste Europe’s website alongside a variety of additional recipes for holiday cooking. At-home chefs can watch Chef Dave’s French butter techniques video, and explore the influencers’ culinary creations to get inspired for the holiday season.More recipes and tips can be found on social media @TasteEuropeButterofFrance and www.TasteEurope.com More information about Taste Europe | Butter of FranceIn France, butter is a key ingredient in many dishes and a staple in every kitchen. This is promoted in the U.S. through the initiatives led by the French Dairy Inter-Branch Organization (CNIEL, for its acronym in French) in cooperation with the European Union. The joint effort aims to promote the benefits of French butter and its consumption, introduce the U.S. to the myriad differences between European and domestic butter, and increase exports. For more about the campaign, visit: www.TasteEurope.com and join the conversation on social networks through Facebook & Instagram @TasteEuropeButterofFrance.About FeedFeedFeedfeed is a daily source of inspiration for what to cook, bake, eat, and drink, reaching 55 million food lovers each month. They are one of the world’s largest social media food & lifestyle publications fueled by a worldwide community of home cooks, foodies, and food industry pros, that tag their social media posts with #feedfeed.About CNIELCNIEL is the French inter-branch organization for cow's milk, created in 1974. It brings together producers, cooperatives, private industries, distributors, and food service stakeholders with the aim of carrying out collective actions in the service of the French dairy sector.For more information contact tasteeuropeusa@gmail.com

