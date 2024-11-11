Let's Get Lit Brings Custom Christmas Light Installation to New Orleans

Let's Get Lit Logo Residential Holiday Light Installation - Let's Get Lit Mardi Gras Light Installation - Let's Get Lit Christmas Light Installation - Let's Get Lit Commercial Christmas Light Installation - Let's Get Lit

Custom Christmas Light Installation in New Orleans: Hassle-Free Design, Installation, and Storage Services with a 3-Year Warranty

We believe everyone should have the chance to celebrate the holidays without the stress. Our services are designed to bring peace of mind to the community, all backed by quality and customer care." — Nick Glassett - CEO Let's Get Lit

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Let’s Get Lit, a premier Christmas light installation company, is bringing professionally designed and installed holiday displays to the New Orleans area. Founded by Nick Glassett, Let’s Get Lit provides a complete, stress-free holiday lighting service for homeowners and businesses alike. From custom design and expert installation to post-season removal and storage, Let’s Get Lit ensures that New Orleans shines bright for the holidays with no hassle for property owners.

Let’s Get Lit is known for its all-inclusive, customer-centered service. Each project begins with a free estimate, offered via advanced satellite software. Every display is custom-built to match the unique dimensions and design of the home or business and is created with high-quality materials, which are backed by a comprehensive three-year warranty on all parts. This approach allows clients to trust that their lights will shine through the season and look as intended year after year.

After the holiday season, Let’s Get Lit provides a full takedown and storage service, so customers can rest easy knowing their holiday lights are safely stored until next year. This end-to-end approach sets Let’s Get Lit apart, ensuring clients enjoy the festive glow without the traditional stress of setup, takedown, or storage.

“We believe everyone should have the chance to celebrate the holidays without the stress,” said Nick Glassett, owner of Let’s Get Lit. “Our services are designed to bring joy and peace of mind to the community, all backed by quality and customer care.”

Whether it’s a traditional holiday lights installation display or a more elaborate custom design, Let’s Get Lit offers solutions for both residential and commercial properties throughout New Orleans. With safety, precision, and customer satisfaction at the forefront, Let’s Get Lit is transforming homes and businesses into beautiful seasonal displays that bring holiday cheer to the entire community.

Let’s Get Lit is a full-service Christmas light installation company dedicated to spreading holiday cheer across New Orleans. Specializing in custom lighting solutions for residential and commercial properties, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including free estimates, professional installation, post-season removal, and secure storage. With a three-year warranty on all materials and a commitment to quality, Let’s Get Lit ensures that New Orleans can celebrate the season with stunning, worry-free lighting displays. For a free estimate visit their official website at https://letsgetlitxmas.com/

