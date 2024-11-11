Ilham Aliyev met with Serbian President

AZERBAIJAN, November 11 - On November 11, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia.

During the meeting, the Presidents commended the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and noted the frequency of high-level reciprocal visits. They exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations and discussed collaboration in industry, infrastructure, investments, and renewable energy.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that coordinated media attacks have been organized against Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan also expressed condolences for the casualties resulting from the recent accident at a railway station in Serbia.

The President of Serbia expressed his gratitude for the condolences.