Ilham Aliyev met with UN Secretary-General

AZERBAIJAN, November 11 - On November 11, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

The UN Secretary-General congratulated Azerbaijan on chairing COP29 and wished the country success in this role.

António Guterres praised the close cooperation between the UN Secretariat and the Azerbaijani delegation, emphasizing that the UN is ready to provide all necessary support to ensure Azerbaijan’s successful presidency.

The Secretary-General also announced his participation in both the G20 event within the framework of COP and the closing ceremony of COP29.

During the conversation, they noted that this year's COP agenda includes discussions on financial targets.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to find consensus and achieve solidarity among various countries.

They stressed the importance of addressing global climate change, noting that it is a key priority in the Summit of the Future and other UN documents.